पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

रैली कर की नारेबाजी:छठवां वेतन आयोग, पुरानी पेंशन स्कीम व कच्चे कर्मियों को पक्का करने के वादे पूरे करे सरकार : जगदीश सिंह चाहल

मोगाएक दिन पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • पंजाब यूटी मुलाजिम एवं पेंशनर ज्वाइंट फ्रंट ने पंजाब सरकार के खिलाफ गेट रैली कर की नारेबाजी

पंजाब एंड यूटी मुलाजिम एवं पेंशनर संयुक्त मंच के फैसले के अनुसार शुक्रवार को तहसील स्तर की रैली डीसी दफ्तर के गेट पर की गई। रैली को संबोधित करते जगदीश सिंह चाहल, भजन सिंह गिल, राजेंद्र रियाड़ ने कहा कि पंजाब की सरकार ने सत्ता में आने से पहले मुलाजिमों, पेंशनरों, कच्चे कर्मियों व केन्द्र की स्कीमों के तहत काम करते मुलाजिमों से वादे किए थे कि अगर उनकी सरकार बन गई तो हम मुलाजिमों व पेंशनरों को तीन महीने में छठवां पे कमीशन लागू कर देंगे, डीए की किश्तें व डीए का बकाया तुरंत लागू करेंगे, कच्चे कर्मियों को पक्का करेंगे, 2004 के बाद भर्ती मुलाजिमों को पुरानी पेंशन स्कीम बहाल करेंगे तथा केन्द्र की स्कीमों के तहत काम करते कर्मचारियों को पक्का करके उनको पक्के कर्मचारियों के ग्रेड लागू करेंगे।

लेकिन आज सरकार के सत्ता में आए लगभग चार वर्षों का समय हो गया है, लेकिन अभी तक कैप्टन सरकार का एक भी वादा पूरा नहीं हुआ। पंजाब का हर वर्ग लगातार संघर्ष करता है। अब 27 नवंबर को जिला स्तर की रैली की जाएगी। अगर फिर भी सरकार ने मुलाजिमों की मांगों संबंधी कोई अमल नहीं किया तो पंजाब स्तर की विशाल रैली 9 दिसंबर को पटियाला में की जाएगी। इसके बाद पंजाब एंड यूटी मुलाजिम एवं पेंशनर संयुक्त फ्रंट की मीटिंग बुलाकर अगले सख्त एक्शन की घोषणा की जाएगी। इस मौके पर इन्द्रजीतसिंह भिंडर, गुरजंट सिंह कोकरी, सुरेन्द्र बराड़, हरनेक सिंह नेक, गुरदेव सिंह किरती, दर्शन सिंह बराड़, दर्शन सिंह मल्ली, भजन सिंह गिल, रेशम सिंह, सत्यम प्रकाश, जगदीश चाहल, सुरेन्द्र राम कुस्सा, दलजीत सिंह भुल्लर, गुरदेव सिंह, बिक्कर सिंह माछीके, चमकौर सिंह डगरू, सतपाल सहगल, जोरावर सिंह आदि उपस्थित थे।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंदिल्ली में लोगों को सांस लेने में तकलीफ हो रही, पिछले साल की तुलना में 15% खराब हुई हवा - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज किसी महत्वपूर्ण संस्था से जुड़ने का प्रस्ताव मिल सकता है। इस मौके को हाथ से ना जाने दे। इसके साथ अपने स्वयं के कार्यों के प्रति भी जागरूक रहें। और अपनी योजनाओं को गोपनीय तरीके से क्रियान्वि...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें