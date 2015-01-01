पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Punjab
  • Bathinda
  • Moga
  • Social Media And Mobile Phones Are Creating Rifts In Matrimonial Relationships, Dispute Arising Due To Increasing Extramarital Affair Through Mobile Phones

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

घरेलू विवाद:सोशल मीडिया व मोबाइल फोन वैवाहिक रिश्ते में डाल रहे दरार,मोबाइल फोन के जरिये एक्स्ट्रामैरिटल अफेयर बढ़ने से हो रहे विवाद

मोगा2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
वुमेन सेल में दंपति के केस को लेकर इंचार्ज व काउंसलर काउंसलिंग करते हुए।
  • वुमेन सेल के पास रोजाना आ रहीं औसतन दो शिकायतें,11 माह में आई 480 शिकायतें, जिनमें से 430 में हुआ समझौता

नवदीप सिंगला | सरकारी रिकार्ड के हवाले से मिली जानकारी के अनुसार वुमेन सेल मोगा के पास पति-पत्नी की छोटी-मोटी बात को लेकर हुए झगड़े की रोजाना औसतन दो शिकायतें आ रहीं है। उक्त शिकायतों में पति-पत्नी के झगड़े का पहला कारण सोशल मीडिया व मोबाइल तो दूसरा कारण अवैध संबंध बन रहे हैं। 60 प्रतिशत घरेलू विवाद का कारण महिलाएं बन रही हैं। इनमें मोबाइल व सोशल मीडिया का भी योगदान है। वुमेन सेल मोगा की इंचार्ज सब इंस्पेक्टर नवनीत कौर ने बातचीत के दौरान बताया कि पति-पत्नी में अनबन को लेकर कोई भी शिकायत पहले वुमेन सेल के पास आती है।

जहां पर दंपत्ति समेत उनके परिजनों को बुलाकर पूरी कहानी सुनी जाती है, और फिर उसके बाद काउंसलिंग टीम की कोशिश रहती है कि किसी भी तरह दोनों पति-पत्नी को समझाकर शिकायत वहीं पर खत्म कर दिया जाए। जबकि केस को गंभीर होता देख उनके द्वारा आगामी कार्रवाई के लिए रिपोर्ट बनाकर उच्चाधिकारियों को भेज दी जाती है।

दांपत्य झगड़ों में 65 प्रतिशत हिस्सा 5 साल तक की शादी वाले दंपतियों का

वुमेन सेल मोगा के पास बीते 11 माह के दौरान पति-पत्नी के आपसी झगड़े संबंधी 480 शिकायतें आई हैं। इसमें से वुमेन सेल की काउंसलिंग टीम ने 430 केसों में समझौता करवा दिया। जबकि बाकी की शिकायतें अभी जांच के अधीन चल रहीं है। इससे साफ होता है कि पुलिस द्वारा बनाया गया वूमन सेल कहीं न कहीं परिवारों को जोड़ने में कारगर साबित हो रहा है। वुमेन सेल में बतौर कौंसलर की भूमिका निभाने वाले परमजीत सिंह का कहना है कि पति-पत्नी में दरार का कारण मोबाइल व सोशल मीडिया बनता जा रहा है। क्योंकि मोबाइल के जरिए पति या फिर पत्नी एक्सट्रा मेरिटल अफेयर के रास्ते पर चल पड़ते हैं।

जोकि कुछ ही समय के बाद सबके सामने आ जाता है और फिर छोटी-मोटी अनबन पति-पत्नी को पुलिस के पास आने के लिए मजबूर कर देती है। परमजीत सिंह के मुताबिक पति हो या फिर पत्नी दोनों को उन सभी बातों से गुरेज करना चाहिए, जो उनके रिश्ते में दरार पैदा कर रहीं हों।

समझौता करवाकर दी जाती है चेतावनी-फिर से विवाद किया तो दर्ज होगा केस

वुमेन सेल मोगा की इंचार्ज सब इंस्पेक्टर नवनीत कौर के अनुसार उनके पास आने वाली पति-पत्नी की शिकायतों में दोनों पक्षों से लिखित समझौता लिया जाता है। वुमेन सेल में होने वाला समझौता सीधे तौर पर एक चेतावनी भी होती है। जिसमें दोनों पक्षों को साफ किया जाता है कि अगर दोबारा पति या फिर पत्नी की ओर से झगड़े के कारण को दोहराया गया तो इसके बाद वुमेन सेल की ओर से आरोपी के खिलाफ सीधा केस दर्ज किया जाएगा।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंरैंकिंग में टॉप-7 टीमों को डायरेक्ट एंट्री मिलेगी, भूटान, फ्रांस और ब्राजील समेत 37 टीमों को खेलना होगा क्वालिफायर - स्पोर्ट्स - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज दोपहर बाद परिस्थितियां आपके लिए बहुत ही अनुकूल रहेंगी। इसलिए बेहतर है कि दिन की शुरुआत में ही अपने कार्य संबंधी रूपरेखा बना लें। विद्यार्थियों को भी अपनी मेहनत के उचित परिणाम हासिल होंगे। ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें