आश्वासन:पराली तो अभी तक खेत में पड़ी, फिर केस किस बात का, डिप्टी कमिश्नर ने दिया कार्रवाई का आश्वासन

फरीदकोटएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • सरकारी बाबुओं के गले की फांस बने 14 किसानों पर पराली जलाने के दर्ज मामले

(मनप्रीत संधू)
पराली जलाने के मामले में कार्रवाई के सरकारी फरमान जारी होते ही आनन-फानन में की गई जिले के 14 किसानों पर मामला दर्ज करने की कार्रवाई अब खुद अधिकारियों के गले की फांस बनती दिखाई दे रही है। फरीदकोट के गांव चहल का जहां कुछ दिन पहले किसानों पर पराली जलाने को लेकर 14 किसानों पर मामला दर्ज किया गया है, लेकिन हकीकत में इनमें से सेवक सिंह, सुखमंदर सिंह व चढ़त सिंह तीनों पुत्र रूप सिंह और सुखजिंदर सिंह (एफआईआर में नाम सुखमंदर सिंह) पुत्र दर्शन सिंह नामक चार आरोपी किसानों के अनुसार उन्होंने पिछले साल भी आग नहीं लगाई और इस बार भी अभी तक पराली उनके खेत में ही पड़ी है।

इस संबंध में जानकारी देते हुए गांव चहल के किसान सेवक सिंह, सुखमंदर सिंह और सुखजिंदर सिंह ने बताया कि उन पर जो पराली को जलाने संबंधी मुकदमा दर्ज किया गया है वो सरासर गलत है। उन्होंने बताया कि जब उन पर पराली जलाने संबंधी पर्चा दर्ज हुआ तो वे मौके पर मौजूद नहीं थे वह अपने किसी रिश्तेदार की शादी में गए हुए थे। इस दौरान न तो कोई अधिकारी उनके पास आया और न ही उनके साथ किसी ने संपर्क किया। किसानों ने बताया कि हमारे गांव के करीब 9 लोगों पर पर्चा दर्ज हुआ जिसमें से एक ही परिवार के पांच सदस्य हैं। उन्होंने बताया कि हमने पिछले साल भी पराली की गांठें बनाई थी और इस बार भी पराली को आग नहीं लगाई और पराली अभी तक उनके खेत में ही पड़ी हुई है।]

उन्होंने कहा कि उनके पास सिर्फ दो दो बीघा जमीन ही है और वो पराली को संभालने वाली महंगी मशीनें भी नहीं खरीद सकते फिर भी वे पराली को आग नहीं लगाते। उन्होंने पुलिस व सिविल प्रशासन से मांग की कि इस मामले की निष्पक्ष जांच करवाई जाए और उनपर दर्ज हुए झूठे मुकदमे रद्द किए जाएं। इस संबंध में डिप्टी कमिश्नर विमल सेतिया ने कहा कि उनके पास कुछ किसानों ने मामला उठाया। अब जांच के लिए एसडीएम के नेतृत्व में एक टीम तैयार कर इस मामले की जांच की जाएगी और अगर किसी पर गलत मुकदमा दर्ज हुआ है उसे रद्द किया जाएगा।

