पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

धरना:अवैध माइनिंग के विवाद में चलीं गोलियों से व्यक्ति की मौत के मामले में कार्रवाई न होने पर डीएसपी दफ्तर के आगे दिया धरना

मोगा/धर्मकोट4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • परिवार की चेतावनी- मृत व्यक्ति का तब तक संस्कार नहीं करेंगे जब तक सभी आरोपी पकड़े नहीं जाते

धर्मकोट हलके में रेत के अवैध चल रहे खड्ढों के कारण लड़ाई झगड़े आम होते रहते हैं। बीते दिनों गांव संघेड़ा के रेत के खड्ढों में भी मामूली लड़ाई ने कई घर उजाड़ दिए।

इस लड़ाई में जगसीर सिंह पुत्र पाला सिंह की मौत हो गई, गगनदीप सिंह की टांग कट गई और पाला सिंह को कई गोलियां लगीं। इस लड़ाई में पुलिस की तरफ से आरोपियों को काबू नहीं किये जाने के रोष में वीरवार को पाला सिंह के रिश्तेदारों ने डीएसपी दफ्तर धर्मकोट में धरना दिया।

पत्रकारों से बातचीत करते हुए पाला सिंह के परिवार ने कहा कि जगसीर सिंह की लाश का हम तब तक संस्कार नहीं करेंगे, जब तक सभी आरोपी काबू नहीं किए जाते। पाला सिंह ने कहा कि पुलिस पर राजनीतिक दबाव होने के कारण पुलिस प्रशासन कार्रवाई नहीं कर रही और यदि पुलिस की तरफ से जल्दी कार्रवाई नही की गई तो हम भारी संख्या में रोष प्रदर्शन करेंगे।

एक आरोपी काबू कर लिया है, बाकी जल्दी पकड़ लिए जाएंगे : डीएसपी सुबेग सिंह

इस संबंधी जब डीएसपी सुबेग सिंह के साथ बातचीत की तो उन्होंने कहा कि आरोपियों पर पर्चा हो गया है और एक आरोपी काबू कर लिया गया है, बाकी भी जल्दी काबू कर लिए जाएंगे।

इधर, सीआईए धर्मकोट के प्रभारी एसएचओ किक्कर सिंह ने बताया कि गांव रेंडवां में 2 नवंबर की रात को अवैध माइनिंग को लेकर चली गोलियों में घायल जगसीर सिंह की फरीदकोट मेडिकल काॅलेज में इलाज के दौरान 17 नवंबर को मौत हो गई थी।

मामले की जानकारी पुलिस को मिलते ही फरीदकोट में शव का पोस्टमार्टम करवाकर परिजनों को सौंप दिया गया था। वहीं 3 नवंबर को दर्ज एफआईआर नंबर 219 में आरोपियों के खिलाफ धारा 302 को जोड़ दिया गया है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंकर्ज लेकर दुकान लगाई हूं, एक्को ग्राहक नहीं है, पहले इतनी भीड़ होती थी कि दुकान चलाने बाहर से लड़के बुलाने पड़ते थे - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय व्यवहारिक दृष्टिकोण रखना आपके कार्यों को उचित रूप से संपन्न करने में कामयाब करेगा। अपनी व्यक्तिगत रूचि संबंधी गतिविधियों में समय व्यतीत करने से सुकून मिलेगा। किसी नजदीकी रिश्तेदार के य...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें