युवक हुआ चोटिल:स्कूल से छुट्टी के बाद घर पैदल जा रहा था छात्र, रास्ते में पड़ी चाइना डोर मोटरसाइकिल के टायर में फंसकर उसके पैर में लिपटी, हुआ जख्मी

मोगा2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • जिला प्रशासन के आदेशों को धता बता दुकानदार धड़ल्ले से बेच रहे चाइना डोर, राहगीर खतरे में

जिला प्रशासन के आदेशों को धत्ता बताते हुए दुकानदार धड़ल्ले से चाइना डोर बेच रहे हैं और इंसानी जिंदगी से खिलवाड़ कर रहे हैं। ऐसा ही एक मामला धर्मकोट के गांव दातेवाल का सामने आया है। सरकारी स्कूल में नौंवी कक्षा का छात्र स्कूल से छुट्टी के बाद जब पैदल घर जा रहा था तो रास्ते में एक बाइक के टायर में चाइना डोर फंस गई जिसकी चपेट में यह छात्र आ गया और चाइना डोर उसके चमड़े का बूट काट कर पैर की नस काट दिया।मिली जानकारी के अनुसार गांव दातेवाल निवासी 14 साल के राजपाल सिंह ने बताया कि वह गांव के सरकारी सीनियर सेकेंडरी स्कूल में नौंवी कक्षा का छात्र है।

तीन फरवरी को वह स्कूल से तीन बजे छुट्टी होने के बाद घर पैदल जा रहा था। रास्ते में सड़क पर चाइना डोर पड़ी थी, जोकि एक बाइक चालक के टायर में फंस गई और पास में होने के चलते वह चाइनीज डोर की चपेट में आ गया। चाइना डोर उसके चमड़े के बूट को काटकर बायें पैर की एड़ी का की नस कट गई, साथ में हड्डी भी क्रेक हो गई। इसके बाद वह रोने लगा।

स्कूल में ही उसकी माता बेंअत कौर सफाई सेविका के तौर पर काम करती है, जिनको पता चला तो वह भाग कर उसके पास पहुंची। वह घायल बेटे को पहले गांव के डॉक्टर के पास ले गईं। उसके बाद मोगा के सरकारी अस्पताल में लाकर दाखिल करवाया गया। जहां उसके पैर पर 6 टांके लगे हैं।

बच्चे की मां बोली-गांव में 4 दुकानदार धड़ल्ले से बेच रहे चाइनीज डाेर अगर समय पर कार्रवाई हुई होती तो मेरा बेटा इसकी चपेट में नहीं आता

वहीं चाइना डोर की चपेट में आए छात्र राजपाल की माता बेअंत कौर ने रोते हुए बताया कि गांव में चार दुकानदार धड़ल्ले से चाइना डोर बेच रहे हैं। लेकिन पुलिस व प्रशासन कोई कार्रवाई नहीं कर रहा है। अगर समय रहते कार्रवाई की होती तो आज उसका बेटा चाइना डोर की चपेट में नहीं आता। उसके बेटे के पैर की नस कट गई है। हड्डी रोग के डॉक्टर ऑपरेशन करने की बात कह रहे हैं। उधर सरकारी अस्पताल के हड्डी रोग के माहिर डॉक्टर संजीव जैन ने कहा कि 14 साल के किशोर राजपाल की चाइना डोर की चपेट में आने से लेफ्ट पैर की नस कट गई है। उसका ऑपरेशन करके नस को जोड़ा जाएगा। बाद में प्लास्तर किया जाएगा। ऐसे में मरीज को ठीक होने में लगभग दो महीने का समय लग सकता है।

डीएसपी बोले-अभी दातेवाल में दुकानों पर रेड करवाता हूं-डीएसपी धर्मकोट सुबेग सिंह बोले कि उनके इलाके में कहीं चाइना डोर नहीं बिक रही। जब उन्हें बताया कि गांव दातेवाल के चार दुकानदार धड़ल्ले से चाइना डोर बेच रहे हैं तो पुलिस अधिकारी बोले कि अभी रेड करवाकर चाइना डोर बरामद करके उनके खिलाफ बनती कानूनी कार्रवाई की जाएगी।

चाइना डाेर पर है प्रतिबंध -जिला मजिस्ट्रेट संदीप हंस ने 31 मार्च 2021 तक चाइना डोर को स्टोर करने, बेचने व इस्तेमाल करने पर पाबंदी लगाने के निर्देश जारी किए हुए हैं। उन्होंने बताया था कि चाइना डोर सिंथेटिक होने से पंछी व राहगीर इसकी चपेट में आने से कट कर घायल हो जाते हैं। इसलिए फौजदारी आचार संहिता की धारा 144 के तहत चाइना डोर को स्टोर करने, इसे बेचने व इसके इस्तेमाल करने पर पाबंदी लगाते हैं, जो 31 मार्च 2021 तक जारी रहेगी।

