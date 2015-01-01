पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

स्मार्ट स्कूल लोकार्पण समागम:शिक्षा सुधार लहर के तहत 15 प्राइमरी स्कूलों के छात्रों को दिए जाएंगे टेबलेट

मोगा4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • स्मार्ट स्कूल लोकार्पण समागम के लिए तैयारियां मुकम्मल

पंजाब के सरकारी स्कूलों को शिक्षा विभाग की तरफ चलाई गई शिक्षा सुधार लहर के तहत बने स्मार्ट स्कूलों को लोकार्पण करने की रस्म 7 नवंबर को मुख्यमंत्री कैप्टन अमरिन्दर सिंह अदा करेंगे। शिक्षा मंत्री विजयइंद्र सिंगला के नेतृत्व और सचिव स्कूल शिक्षा कृष्ण कुमार की देख-रेख में होने वाले इस राज्यस्तरीय समागम की तैयारियां मोगा में मुकम्मल कर ली गई हैं। जिला शिक्षा अफसर (सै.) जसपाल सिंह औलख ने कहा कि स्मार्ट स्कूल लोकार्पण समागम दौरान मुख्यमंत्री मोगा के 40 स्कूलों में स्थापित ऑनलाइन केंद्रों के द्वारा स्कूल मुखियों, अध्यापकों, विद्यार्थियों के मां-बाप, पंचायत और स्कूल प्रबंधक कमेटियों के नुमाइंदों को संबोधन करेंगे।

इसके साथ ही जिले के मोगा हलके के सरकारी कन्या सीनियर सेकेंडरी स्कूल डरोली भाई, बाघापुराना हलके के सरकारी प्राइमरी स्कूल समालसर, धर्मकोट हलके के सरकारी प्राइमरी स्कूल लोहगड़ व निहाल सिंह वाला विधान सभा हलके के सरकारी कन्या सीनियर सेकेंडरी स्कूल कोकरीकलां में स्थापित डिजिटल केंद्र से मुख्यमंत्री हलके दे 1-1 स्मार्ट स्कूल को लोकार्पण करेंगे। तकला हैडक्वार्टर पर समागम द्वारा मुख्यमंत्री मोगा जिले के 15 प्राइमरी स्कूलों के छात्रों को 105 टैबलेट प्रदान करेंगे।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंबंगाल में शाह का शक्ति दर्शन, चीन को भारत का करारा जवाब और वॉट्सऐप पेमेंट सर्विस शुरू - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- अगर कोई स्थान परिवर्तन करने का विचार बन रहा है तो समय उत्तम है। इस समय ग्रह स्थिति तथा भाग्य आपके पक्ष में बेहतरीन योग बना रहे हैं। आपका प्रैक्टिकल होकर निर्णय लेना आपके लिए फायदेमंद रहेगा। त...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें