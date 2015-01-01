पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

जाम:बीएससी नर्सिंग की परीक्षाएं स्थगित करने के लिए छात्रों ने किया प्रदर्शन, बोले-पढ़ाई हुई नहीं तो कैसे दें परीक्षा

फरीदकोट31 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • डेटशीट जारी होने से आक्रोशित छात्रों ने यूनिवर्सिटी के बाहर फरीदकोट-सादिक मुख्य मार्ग 6 घंटे किया जाम

गत दिनों पंजाब के जिला फरीदकोट की बाबा फरीद यूनिवर्सिटी ऑफ हेल्थ साइंसेज की ओर से बीएससी नर्सिंग की परीक्षा की डेटशीट जारी करने के विरोध में जम्मू-कश्मीर, पंजाब व हिमाचल के करीब 250 विद्यार्थियों ने यूनिवर्सिटी परिसर के बाहर सुबह 11 बजे से धरना लगाया दिया जो कि अब देर शाम तक जारी था। छात्रों ने यूनिवर्सिटी परीसर में जोरदार हंगामा किया। कुछ दिन पहले बाबा फरीद यूनिवर्सिटी की ओर से बीएससी नर्सिंग की परीक्षाओं को लेकर एक डेटशीट जारी की गई थी।

यूनिवर्सिटी के आधीन नर्सिंग करने वाले अलग-अलग राज्यों के विद्यार्थियों ने परीक्षा के डेटशीट जारी होने पर यूनिवर्सिटी परिसर में प्रदर्शन कर परीक्षाएं स्थगित करने की मांग की। दो दिन पहले भी छात्र इसी मांग को लेकर यूनिवर्सिटी में धरना दे चुके हैं लेकिन यूनिवर्सिटी प्रशासन की ओर से उनकी मांगों की ओर ध्यान नहीं दिया गया, जिस कारण सोमवार फिर विद्यार्थियों ने पहले यूनिवर्सिटी के अंदर जोरदार हंगामा किया गया और फिर यूनिवर्सिटी के बाहर करीब छह घंटे फरीदकोट सादिक मुख्य मार्ग जाम किया।

विद्यार्थियों व यूनिवर्सिटी प्रशासन की बैठकों का नहीं निकला कोई परिणाम

इस बीच सिविल प्रशासन और यूनिवर्सिटी प्रशासन के आला अधिकारियों ने कई बार विद्यार्थियों से मीटिंग कर बातचीत करनी चाही और इन बैठकों का सिलसिला देर शाम तक जारी रहा लेकिन देर शाम तक कोई परिणाम नहीं निकला। समाचार लिखे जाने तक विद्यार्थी यूनिवर्सिटी के अंदर धरना लगाए हुए थे। जम्मू कश्मीर से आए एक विद्यार्थी नादिर ने बताया कि वह बाबा फरीद यूनिवर्सिटी के आधीन नर्सिंग की शिक्षा हासिल कर रहा है और कोरोना के कारण लगे लॉकडाउन की वजह से वह आपने राज्य वापस लौट गया और पढ़ाई नहीं कर पाया, अन्य छात्र भी इसी तरह पढ़ाई नहीं कर सके।

इसी बीच यूनिवर्सिटी ने परीक्षा की डेटशीट जारी कर दी लेकिन वे पढ़ाई न होने के चलते परीक्षा नहीं दे सकते। उन्होंने बताया कि यूनिवर्सिटी प्रशासन उनकी मांगों को अनदेखा कर रहा है, इसी वजह से हमें यह संघर्ष तेज करना पड़ा। इस संबंध में एसडीएम पूनम सिंह ने बताया कि उन्होंने विद्यार्थियों की मांग को यूनिवर्सिटी के उपकुलपति तक पहुंचा दिया है और उम्मीद है कि बहुत जल्द इस समस्या का समाधान हो जाएगा।

