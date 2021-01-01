पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

आंदोलन:शादी वाली गाड़ी के आगे किसान मजदूर एकता जिंदाबाद के नारे लिखे झंडे लगाकर किसान आंदोलन को दिया समर्थन

मोगा2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

कृषि कानूनों को लेकर किसान जत्थेबंदियों द्वारा जहां धरने-प्रदर्शन कर इनको रद करने की मांग रखी गई है, वहीं अपने-अपने ट्रैक्टरों, कारों, स्कूटरों व अन्य व्हीकलों के अलावा रिहायशी घरों व खेती की मोटरों पर किसान मजदूर एकता जिंदाबाद के झंडे बड़े स्तर पर लगाए नजर आ रहे हैं। सोमवार को जिले के गांव लंगेयाना पुराना में दूल्हे ने शादी वाली गाड़ी के आगे झंडा लगाकर अपनी गाड़ी को रवाना किया। इस मौके पर पूर्व पंचायत मेबर स्व. करनैल सिंह बराड़ के बेटे जसवंत सिंह ने कहा कि आज उसके बेटे सुखधीप सिंह की शादी है, लेकिन जहां वह अपने बेटे की शादी के गहरे रंगों में रंगा हुआ है।

वहीं उनको अपनी धरती मां के प्रति केन्द्र सरकार के काले कानूनों की भी भारी चिंता सता रही है। लेकिन पारिवारिक तौर पर अपनी कबीलदारी को देखते हुए बाकी पारिवारिक रस्में भी समय पर निभाना उनकी मजबूरी है तथा अब उन्होंने अपने मन व समाज की भलाई के लिए बारात वाली गाड़ी पर भी किसानी झंडा लहराकर अपना फर्ज अदा किया है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंपश्चिमी UP से आए किसान आधी रात दिल्ली में घुसे, फिर गाजीपुर बॉर्डर किसानों के जत्थे से मिले - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- जिस काम के लिए आप पिछले कुछ समय से प्रयासरत थे, उस कार्य के लिए कोई उचित संपर्क मिल जाएगा। बातचीत के माध्यम से आप कई मसलों का हल व समाधान खोज लेंगे। किसी जरूरतमंद मित्र की सहायता करने से आपको...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें
Open Dainik Bhaskar in...
  • Dainik Bhaskar App
  • BrowserBrowser