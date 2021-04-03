पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

स्वागत:स्कूल में आए बच्चों का टीचर्स ने किया स्वागत, नियमों के पालन की शपथ ली

मोगा2 घंटे पहले
आरकेएस सीनियर सेकेंडरी पब्लिक स्कूल में प्रदेश सरकार के आदेशानुसार पांचवीं से बारहवीं तक के विद्यार्थियों को स्कूल में बुलाया गया था। उसी तरह वीरवार को नर्सरी से चौथी कक्षा के विद्यार्थियों को स्कूल में बुलाया गया। नर्सरी से चौथी कक्षा के अध्यापकों ने बच्चों के उज्ज्वल भविष्य की कामना करते हुए सुखमणि साहिब का पाठ भी किया। विद्यार्थियों की सुरक्षा के मद्देनजर क्लासों को सैनिटाइज करवाया गया। वीरवार को लंबे समय के बाद बच्चे कोविड-19 के नियमों का पालना करते हुए स्कूल में आए। स्कूल पहुंचे बच्चों का अध्यापकों ने स्वागत किया।

प्रिंसिपल रजनी अरोड़ा ने कहा कि कोरोना काल में अध्यापकों और बच्चों को ऑनलाइन शिक्षा में जिन समस्याओं का सामना करना पड़ रहा था, उससे थोड़ी राहत मिली है। बच्चों ने स्कूल में आकर कोविड-19 के नियमों का पालना करने की शपथ ली। प्रिंसिपल ने कहा कि कोविड-19 के दौरान जिन प्रबंधों की स्कूल में आवश्यकता थी, वह प्रबंध पूर्ण रूप से किए गए।

