हादसा:प्रभावित परिवार ने धरना देकर आरोपियों पर कार्रवाई और 10 लाख मुआवजा मांगा

बाजाखाना2 घंटे पहले
  • सुखबीर एग्रो एनर्जी में पराली लेकर आई ट्राली से बाइक की टक्कर, मौत

बाजाखाना से जैतो को जाती सड़क पर गांव सेढा सिंह वाला में लगे पराली से बिजली बनाने के संयंत्र के पास ट्रेक्टर व मोटरसाइकिल के बीच हुई टक्कर में एक युवक की मृत्यु व दूसरे युवक के घायल होने के बाद संयंत्र के प्रबंधकों द्वारा यातायात व्यवस्था में कोताही बरतने का आरोप लगा मृतक युवक के परिजनों ने प्रदर्शन किया। इस दौरान उन्होंने आरोपियों की गिरफ्तारी व मृतक के परिवार के लिए मुआवजे की मांग की।

पराली से बिजली बनाने वाले संयंत्र सुखबीर एग्रो एनर्जी प्राइवेट लिमेटिड में पराली लेकर आई ट्राली की संयंत्र के पास एक मोटरसाइकिल से टक्कर हो गई। इस टक्कर में गाव सेढा सिंह वाला का युवक लाभ सिंह व गुरविन्दर सिंह वासी कोठे थरोड़ा वाले (जैतो) घायल हो गया।

बाद में लाभ सिंह की मृत्यु हो गई थी, जबकि गंभीर रूप से घायल गुरविंदर मेडिक काॅलेज फरीदकोट में उपचार अधीन है। लाभ सिंह की मृत्यु के बाद उसके परिजनों ने भाकियू कार्यकर्ताओं के साथ इस मामले में संयंत्र संचालकों की लापरवाही व मृतक परिवार के लिए दस लाख रुपए मुआवजे की मांग को लेकर सुखबीर एग्रो एनर्जी प्रइवेट लिमटिड के मुख्य गेट आगे प्रदर्शन शुरू कर दिया।

प्रदर्शन का नेतृत्व कर रहे भारतीय किसान यूनियन उगराहा के हरप्रीत सिंह दल सिंह वाला, सुखदेव सिंह रण सिंह वाला ने बताया कि हादसा फैक्टरी मालिकों की लापरवाही के कारण हुआ है। रोजाना सैकड़ों की संख्या में ट्रलियां इस मुख्य सड़क पर स्थित संयंत्र में पराली लेकर आती हैं, लेकिन संचालकों ने यातायात व्यवस्था बनाने का कोई प्रबंध नहीं किया। ट्रैक्टर मालिक भी ज्यादा कमाई के लालच में यातायात नियमों की अवहेलना कर ट्रालियों को 12 से 15 फीट चौड़ा बनवाते हैं जिसके चलते अकसर ही ऐसी ट्रालियां हादसे का कारण बन जाती है।

