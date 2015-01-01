पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

राहत:मोगा जिले की हवा हुई साफ, आगामी 10 दिनों में एक्यूआई 200 से कम ही रहेगा

मोगा3 घंटे पहले
  • एनजीटी का निर्देश-एक्यूआई 200 से अधिक होने पर पटाखों पर लगाएं पाबंदी

सोमवार को एनजीटी के फैसले के अनुसार दीपावली पर मोगा में पटाखे चलाने पर बैन लगाने की जरूरत नहीं होगी, क्योंकि एनजीटी ने 200 से ज्यादा एयर क्वालिटी इंडेक्स होने पर ही पटाखों पर पाबंदी लगाई है। हालांकि एनजीटी ने वहां भी ग्रीन क्रेकर्स को ही प्रोत्साहन देने को कहा है। अब मोगा जिले की बात करें तो मोगा जिले का सोमवार को एयर क्वालिटी इंडेक्स 182 था, जबकि आने वाले 10 दिनों तक इसका 200 से कम रहने का अनुमान है।

ऐसे में मोगा प्रशासन को पटाखों पर बैन लगाने की जरूरत नहीं होगी परंतु यदि इन दिनों में खेतों में पराली को आग लगाने का रुझान बढ़ता है तो मोगा जिला भी बैन की जद में आ सकता है। एनजीटी के फैसले ने पंजाब राज्य व जिला प्रशासनिक अधिकारी का काम बढ़ा दिया है, जो अब हर रोज एयर क्वालिटी इंडेक्स को मापना होगा।

एयर क्वालिटी इंडेक्स हवा की गुणवत्ता की देता है जानकारी

क्या है एयर क्वालिटी इंडेक्स यह हवा की गुणवत्ता के बारे में जानकारी देता है। इसमें बताया जाता है कि हवा में किन गैसों की कितनी मात्रा घुली हुई है। इस इंडेक्स में 6 कैटेगरी बनाई गई हैं। एक्यूआई को इसकी रीडिंग के आधार पर छह कैटेगरी में बांटा गया है। 0 और 50 के बीच एक्यूआई को अच्छा, 51 और 100 के बीच संतोषजनक, 101 और 200 के बीच मध्यम, 201 और 300 के बीच खराब, 301 और 400 के बीच बेहद खराब और 401 से 500 के बीच गंभीर श्रेणी में माना जाता है।

15 नवंबर को बारिश से और होगा सुधार

पंजाब प्रदूषण कंट्रोल बोर्ड फरीदकोट के राजीव कुमार का कहना है कि गत 2 वर्षों से इस साल एयर क्वालिटी इंडेक्स बेहतर है। हालांकि यह मध्यम की श्रेणी में आता है परंतु यह बेहद खराब परिस्थितियों से वास लौटा है। 15 नवंबर को बाद बारिश होने की संभावना है। उससे वातावरण में और सुधार होगा।

पंजाब सरकार के आदेशानुसार फैसला लेंगे : डिप्टी कमिश्रनर
डीसी संदीप हंस ने कहा कि अभी पंजाब सरकार की तरफ से इस संबंध कोई पत्र नहीं आया है। जैसा सरकार की तरफ से निर्देश आएगा, वैसा फैसला लिया जाएगा।

मोगा जिले का एक्यूआई

सोमवार 182
मंगलवार 174
बुधवार 190
वीरवार 184
शुक्रवार 176
शनिवार 189
रविवार 182
(स्रोत- पंजाब प्रदूषण कंट्रोल बोर्ड)

