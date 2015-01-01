पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

सेमिनार:कोरोना का खतरा आज भी बरकरार है, इससे बचने के लिए सावधानी अपनाएं : केवल सिंह

मोगा5 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • ट्रैफिक एजुकेशन सेल ने टाटा-407 कैंटर यूनियन में लगाया सेमिनार

टाटा 407 कैंटर यूनियन फोकल प्वाइंट में ट्रैफिक एजुकेशन सेल की ओर से शनिवार को ट्रैफिक जागरूकता, कोरोना माहमारी, साइबर क्राइम, नशों के खिलाफ, ट्रैफिक नियमों संबंधी सेमिनार करवाया गया। इस मौके पर ट्रैफिक एजुकेशन सेल के एएसआई केवल सिंह, हेड कांस्टेबल सुखजिंदर सिंह ने कहा कि कोरोना वायरस का खतरा आज भी बरकरार है।

इससे बचने के लिए हमें विशेष सावधानी अपनाने की जरूरत है। सबसे जरूरी है कि हम घरों में रहे, आपस में दूरी बनाकर रखें, मास्क पहनकर रखें। इसके अलावा उन्होंने कोविड-19 संबंधी कोआ एप के बारे में जानकारी दी तथा इसको अपने फोन में डाउनलोड करने के बारे में भी प्रेरित किया। उन्होंने साइबर क्राइम की बात करते हो हो रही ठगियों से बचने के लिए प्रेरित किया। इस मौके पर वाहनों के पीछे रिफ्लेक्टर लगाए गए। इस अवसर पर सचिव निर्मल सिंह, बलवीर सिंह, गुरप्यार सिंह, बलदेव सिंह आदि उपस्थित थे।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंपंजाब के लोगों को जमीन बंटने का डर, बोले- चोर-लुटेरों, काले कानून बनाने वालों से राज्य को बचाना है - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज दोपहर बाद परिस्थितियां आपके लिए बहुत ही अनुकूल रहेंगी। इसलिए बेहतर है कि दिन की शुरुआत में ही अपने कार्य संबंधी रूपरेखा बना लें। विद्यार्थियों को भी अपनी मेहनत के उचित परिणाम हासिल होंगे। ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें