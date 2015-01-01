पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

मांग:टोल प्लाजा पर धरना दे रहे किसान की दिल का दाैरा पड़ने से हुई मौत

मोगा2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • किसानों ने की मुआवजे की मांग, केहर सिंह पर था 5 लाख का कर्ज

गत एक महीने से मोगा-जालंधर हाईवे पर कांवांवाला के पास टोल प्लाजा पर किसान संगठनों का केंद्रिय कृषि कानून के विरोध में लगाए धरने में गांव जींदड़ा का 50 वर्षिय केहर सिंह शामिल हो रहा था। उसकी धरने में वीरवार शाम को दिल का दौरा पड़ने से मौत हो गई। केहर सिंह के भाई जो गांव जींदड़ा का मैंबर पंचायत है का कहना है कि केहर सिंह को शुरु शुरु में गांव वालों ने जब पूछना कि केहर सिंह कहां जा रहे हो तो कहता था- तहानूं नहीं पता किसानी ते किसानां दीयां जमीना खतरे च ने। जे किसान बर्बाद हो गया तो पंजाब के सभी वर्ग के लोग बर्बाद हो जाएंगे।

आओ सारे रल के लड़िए। इस बारे में भारतीय किसान यूनियन के धर्मकोट ब्लॉक प्रधान नछत्तर सिंह रसूलपुर और युवा किसान नेता पवनदीप सिंह अम्मीवाल ने बताया कि टोल प्लाजा पर किसान जत्थेबंदी की तरफ से चल रहे धरने में केहर सिंह पिछले एक महीने से लगातार शामिल हो रहा था। गुरुवार रात को उसे अचानक दिल का दौरा पड़ा, जिससे उसकी मौत हो गई। किसान नेताओं ने कहा कि बावजूद इसके हमारा संघर्ष रुकने वाला नहीं है। चाहे कुछ भी हो जाए, सरकार को झुकाकर ही दम लेंगे। केहर सिंह और ऐसे ही अन्य साथियों की कुर्बानी यूं ही जाया नहीं जाने दी जाएगी। मृतक केहर सिंह के भाई पिपल सिंह ने बताया कि केहर सिंह के दो बेटे हैं। केहर सिंह छोटा किसान था। उसके सिर बैंकों के 2 लाख व आड़ती व अन्य से लिए कुल पांच लाख के करीब कर्ज था। उसके परिवार को सरकार व प्रशासन मुआवजा दे।

प्रदेश में धरने के समय छठे किसान की हुई मौत
केहर सिंह की धरने में हुई छठी मौत है। इससे पहले संगरूर जिले से संबंधित कुलहेड़ी गांव के लाभ सिंह व मेघराज बावा, पटियाला के महिमद पुर के हरबंस सिंह, मानसा जिले में रेलवे ट्रैक गड़दी में जगराज सिंह व बुढलाडा में महिला तेज कौर की धरनों दौरान मौत हुई है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंदक्षिणेश्वर काली के दर्शन के बाद गृहमंत्री बोले- मोदी को एक बार मौका दीजिए, सोनार बांग्ला बना देंगे - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- अगर कोई स्थान परिवर्तन करने का विचार बन रहा है तो समय उत्तम है। इस समय ग्रह स्थिति तथा भाग्य आपके पक्ष में बेहतरीन योग बना रहे हैं। आपका प्रैक्टिकल होकर निर्णय लेना आपके लिए फायदेमंद रहेगा। त...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें