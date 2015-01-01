पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सुरक्षा हुई कड़ी:पहले ट्रैक, अब प्लेटफार्म से भी हटे किसान, रेलवे स्टेशन के पार्क में बैठे

मोगा43 मिनट पहले
  • सरकार के मालगाड़ियों की सुरक्षा का जिम्मा लेने पर रेलवे प्लेटफार्म पर सुरक्षा हुई कड़ी

मोगा में कृषि कानूनों के खिलाफ रेलवे स्टेशन पर चल रहे किसान संगठनों के धरने दौरान शुक्रवार को किसानों ने प्लेटफार्म से धरना स्टेशन इमारत के बाहर बने पार्क में बैठ गए हैं। उन्होंने कहा कि उनके संगठनों द्वारा लिए गए फैसले अनुसार बहुत समय पहले ही ट्रैक को खाली करके प्लेटफार्म पर बैठ गए थे। अब यह धरना बाहर बने पार्क में शिफ्ट कर दिया है, ताकि मोदी को माल गाड़ियां न चलाने का कोई बहाना न मिले।

चंडीगढ़ में सीएम पंजाब कैप्टन अमरिंदर सिंह ने केंद्र को मालगाड़ियों की सुरक्षा का जिम्मा लिया था। उसी पर चलते शुक्रवार को पंजाब पुलिस के जवान प्लेटफार्म पर उसकी सुरक्षा में जुट गए हैं। शुक्रवार को रेलवे प्लेटफार्म की सुरक्षा में थाना साउथ सिटी के एएसआई अशोक कुमार, गुरुप्रेम सिंह, हवलदार सतनाम सिंह, बलजिंदर सिंह, हवलदार कमलजीत सिंह तैनात थे। पार्क में धरने को संबोधन करते किसानों ने कहा कि मोदी सरकार कॉर्पोरेट घरानों की दलाली करनी छोड़े, देश के अन्नदाताओं की पुकार सुनें।

उन्होंने कहा कि मोदी सरकार सरमाएदारों को देश लुटाने के लिए खेती बारे काले कानून लेकर आई है, जो भाजपा वाले बेशर्मी से इनका समर्थन कर रहे, वह देश विरोधी अनसर हैं। क्योंकि यह कानून लोगों को जमीन से उखाड़ देंगे, छोटे कारोबारियों को तबाह कर देंगे। उन्होंने कहा कि किसान कब के ट्रैक खाली कर चुके हैं। अब 20 नवंबर तक मालगाड़ियों चलाने की छूट दी गई है, परंतु अडानी के गोदाम को जाने वाली ट्रेन को रोकेंगे। मोदी अपनी जनता विरोधी नीतियों को छिपाने के लिए किसानों-मजदूरों और छोटे कारोबारियों में फुट डालने के लिए साजिशें बना रहा है। इस मौके निरंजन सिंह उमरियाना, मास्टर हजूरा सिंह घल्लकलां, तरलोचन सिंह गिल, हरदयाल घाली आदि उपस्थित थे।

