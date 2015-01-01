पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

खुलासा:आरोपी युवक बोला-मालिक के साथ रहने वाला पुराना मुलाजिम है मुख्यारोपी

मोगा
  • 5 लाख की फिरौती मांगने के मामले में मुख्य आरोपी बताए जा रहे नौकर का खुलासा

ग्रेट पंजाब प्रिंटिंग प्रेस के मालिक नवीन सिंगला से 5 लाख रुपए की फिरौती मांगने के मामले में मुख्यारोपी साहिल उर्फ शिंगारा उर्फ शालू को भी मालिक ने काबू करके पुलिस के हवाले कर दिया है। पकड़े जाने पर मुख्यारोपी ने खुलासा करते बताया कि वह मुख्यारोपी नहीं है, बल्कि मुख्यारोपी मालिक के साथ साये की तरह रहने वाला पुराना मुलाजिम है। वह तो बस वही करता गया जो मुलाजिम कहता गया। अब इस मामले में 7 लोगों के नाम उभर कर सामने आ गए हैं। सीआईए स्टाफ मोगा के पुलिस कर्मी साहिल उर्फ शिंगारा उर्फ शालू को पकड़ने व पूछताछ करने के बाद प्रिंटिंग प्रेस से 2 और मुलाजिमों को काबू कर पूछताछ के लिए अपने साथ ले गए हैं।

पुलिस ने 2 और लोगों को लिया हिरासत में

ग्रेट पंजाब प्रटिंग प्रेस के मालिक नवीन सिंगला ने बताया कि शुक्रवार शाम को साहिल ने एक पूर्व पार्षद को फोन करते कहा कि नवीन सिंगला ने उसे झूठे मामले में फंसाया है, उसकी मदद की जाए। पूर्व पार्षद ने मदद का आश्वासन देकर उसके ठिकाने का पता पूछने के बाद मुझे जानकारी दी तो उन्होंने वहां पहुंच कर साहिल को दबोच लिया और सीआईए स्टाफ को इसकी सूचना दे दी। पुलिस के आने के बाद उसने बताया कि यह साजिश एक महीना पहले उस समय रची गई थी, जब नवीन सिंगला ने कुछ फ्लेक्स बोर्ड धर्मकोट साइड पर लगाने का काम उसको सौंपा था और वह कार से यह काम करने गए थे।

उस समय उनके कार चालक ने यह साजिश रची थी। वह हमें आपकी पल पल की खबरें देता था। नवीन सिंगला ने कहा कि 25 दिन पहले उसकी बेटी कनाडा पढ़ने के लिए गई है और मुझे उसकी बहुत फिक्र हो गई थी। हमने उसे बाहर न निकलने की हिदायत भी दे दी थी। इधर पुलिस अधिकारियों का कहना है कि मामले की जांच चल रही है। इसलिये ज्यादा खुलासा नहीं कर सकते ताकि अन्य आरोपी चौकस न हो जाएं। उन्होंने माना कि साहिल को हिरासत में लेकर पूछताछ की जा रही है और उसके बताने पर 2 और लोगों को हिरासत में लिया गया है।

पकड़े आराेपी से पूछताछ के बाद 3 और को दबाेचा
डीएसपी-डी जंगजीत सिंह ने बताया कि शहर के मेन बाजार स्थित ग्रेट पंजाब प्रिंटर के एमडी नवीन सिंगला को फोन पर धमकी देने के मामले में गिरफ्तार आरोपी की सीआईए स्टाफ मैहना में हुई पूछताछ के बाद उसके तीन अन्य साथियों को शनिवार को गिरफ्तार कर लिया है। गिरफ्तार आरोपियों में शिकायतकर्ता के पास काम करने वाले टेंपू चालक लाल सिंह व अन्य मुलाजिम काला सिंह है।

