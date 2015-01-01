पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

धरना:वेटरनरी अफसर एसोसिएशन ने डिप्टी डायरेक्टर के खिलाफ दिया धरना

मोगा2 घंटे पहले
जिला मोगा के वेटरनरी अफसरों ने सामूहिक तौर पर एक दिन की छुट्टी लेकर सिविल पशु अस्पताल में डिप्टी डायरेक्टर पशु पालन के खिलाफ धरना दिया। जिलाध्यक्ष डाॅ. वीरइन्द्र सिंह ने कहा कि वेटरनरी अफसर पूरी तनदेही से विभाग द्वारा दिया कार्य करते हैं तथा सरकार की सारी हिदायतों का पालन करते हैं, इसके बावजूद एसीआर में एतराज, बिना किसी लिखित आदेशों पर जुबानी तानाशाही आदेश देने, मिलने के लिए गए

अधिकारियों को जानबूझ कर लंबा समय कॉरिडोर में इंतजार करवाने तथा उनसे बैठक के दौरान गलत रवैया अपनाना आदि बदसलूकी की जाती है। उन्होंने कहा कि जिले के कई वेटरनरी अफसर अपनी बदली करवाने को तैयार हैं तथा कई वेटरनरी इंस्पेक्टर इस अफसर के रवैए से परेशान होकर अन्य जिलों में तबादला करवा चुके हैं। अगर इस अधिकारी ने अपना रवैया न बदला तो हम इस अधिकारी के खिलाफ डायरेक्टर पशु पालन विभाग पंजाब, सचिव व पशु पालन मंत्री को लिखित तौर पर मांग पत्र देंगे। इस मौके पर वेटरनरी डॉक्टर उपस्थित रहे।

