  Hindi News
  Local
  Punjab
  Bathinda
  Moga
  • The Young Woman Caught The Two Bike Riders Who Had Run Away After Snatching The Mobile, Chased By One Kilometer, People Beat Them With A Pillar

प्रोफेसर की बेटी का बहादुरनामा:मोबाइल छीनकर भागे दो बाइक सवारों काे युवती ने एक किलोमीटर पीछा करके पकड़ा, लोगों ने खंभे से बांध पीटा

मोगाएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
ये वह बहादुर लड़की है जिसने हिम्मत दिखाई...।
  • माेगा में क्लीनिक के बाहर हुई घटना, मां को दवा दिलाने गई थी
  • ये वह बहादुर लड़की है जिसने हिम्मत दिखाई...

राजिंद्रा स्टेट निवासी ईशा शर्मा (22) अपनी मां को दवा दिलाने गई थी। युवती क्लीनिक के बाहर ही थी तभी बाइक सवार दो युवक उसका मोबाइल छीनकर भागने लगे। इसके बाद ईशा ने बहादुरी दिखाई। उसने शोर मचाते हुए 1 किलाेमीटर तक स्कूटी से पीछा करके खालसा गर्ल्स स्कूल के पास दोनों स्नैचरों को पकड़ा और थप्पड़ भी जड़े। वहां लोग भी इकट्‌ठा हो गए और दोनों चोरों को खंभे से बांधकर जमकर पीटा। इसके बाद पुलिस को बुलाकर उसके हवाले कर दिया। युवती का मोबाइल बरामद हो गया। आरोपी बूटा सिंह निगाहा रोड और गग सिंह पुली वाला मोहल्ले का रहने वाला है। सिटी साऊथ के एसएचओ गुरप्रीत सिंह ने कहा कि चोरों को हिरासत में लिया है। बनती कार्रवाई होगी।

अंजाम देखिए... झपटमारों का
अंजाम देखिए... झपटमारों का

बेटी ने शोर मचाते पीछा किया तो कुछ लोग भी पीछे हो लिए, सामने से कार आई तो पकड़े गए...
सोमवार दोपहर की बात है। पत्नी और बेटी दवा लेने गई थी। पत्नी डॉक्टर की क्लीनिक में चली गई। बेटी बाहर ही थी। बाइक सवार आए और उसकी बेटी की जेब से मोबाइल निकालकर भागने लगे। बेटी ने शोर मचाया और चोरों का पीछा किया तो कुछ और लोग भी पीछा करने लगे। सामने से कार आने से आरोपियों को बेटी ने दबोच लिया। उनकी बेटी पंजाब यूनिवर्सिटी चंडीगढ़ में होटल मैनेजमेंट का कोर्स करती है। उसने बहादुरी का काम किया है। उन्हें अपनी बेटी पर गर्व है। बेटियों को कमजोर नहीं समझना चाहिए।
- जैसा कि डीएम काॅलेज के प्रोफेसर जतिंदर शर्मा ने बताया।

