कोविड में विजिबिलिटी 2 मीटर:दिनभर छाई रही धुंध, हवाओं ने बढ़ाई ठिठुरन, न्यूनतम तापमान 6 डिग्री पहुंचा

शुक्रवार व शनिवार को रात ढाई बजे से सुबह 4 बजे तक बारिश होने के बाद शनिवार व रविवार को पारा और लुढ़कने से सर्दी का प्रकोप बढ़ा है। वहीं रविवार को सारा दिन धुंध छाए रहने व ठंढी हवाओं के चलने से हाड़ कंपाने वाली सर्दी रही। अधिकतम पारा 4 व न्यूनतम पारा 6 डिग्री सेल्सियस तक गिर गया है। मौसम विभाग की माने ते आने वाले 3-4 दिनों में रात का पारा 2 डिग्री सेल्सियस तक आने की संभावना है। शुक्रवार के अधिकतम पारा 24 व न्यूनतम पारा 12 डिग्री सेल्सियस था, जो रविवार को अधिकतम पारा 20 व न्यूनतम 6 डिग्री मापा गया। विजिबिलिटी 2 मीटर की रही।बच्चों को निमोनिया हाे सकता है, बीमार पड़ने पर तुरंत

चिकित्सक को दिखाएं : डॉ. शर्मा

डाॅ. शर्मा ने कहा कि ठंडी का असर सबसे ज्यादा बूढ़े, बच्चों और बीमार लोगों को होता है। इसलिए इन सभी को ठंडी से बचाव के लिए विशेष ध्यान रखना जरूरी है। सर्दियों में इन्हें घर से बाहर कम जाने दें। छोटे बच्चों को ठंडी से निमोनिया का असर देखने को मिलता है। इसलिए लापरवाही किए बिना तुरंत अपने चिकित्सक को दिखाएं।

