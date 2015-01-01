पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

किसान रेलवे स्टेशन परिसर छोड़ने को हुए राजी:यह टेंट अब दिल्ली में लगेगा, किसान बोले-जगह बदल रहे हैं, धरना जारी रहेगा

  • सोमवार रात से मनाने में जुटे डीएसपी सुबह हुए कामयाब

रेलवे ट्रैक से प्लेटफार्म और प्लेटफार्म से पार्क पर धरना शिफ्ट करके बैठे किसानों को डीएसपी सिटी सोमवार रात से अब वहां से भी धरना हटाने के लिए मनाने में लगे थे ताकि मंगलवार से पैसेंजर ट्रेनों के चलने के समय किसी किस्म की परेशानी उत्पन्न न हो, परंतु डीएसपी सिटी बलविंदर सिंह भुल्लर व थाना साउथ सिटी प्रभारी गुरप्रीत सिंह अपने मिशन में मंगलवार सुबह कामयाब हो पाए। आपसी सहमति से किसान वहां से धरना हटाने के लिए मान गए।

इस समय किसानों ने कहा कि उनका धरना जारी रहेगा और अब यह टेंट दिल्ली जाकर लगेगा। यहां बता दें कि केंद्र सरकार के कृषि कानूनों के विरोध में 53 दिनों से धरने-प्रदर्शन कर रहे किसानों ने अपने रेल रोको कार्यक्रम के अंतर्गत राज्यभर में रेलवे ट्रैक पर धरने दिया था परंतु बाद में किसानों ने केवल माल गाड़ियों के आवागमन पर छूट देते अपने धरने रेलवे ट्रैक से उठाकर रेलवे प्लेटफार्म पर तबदील कर लिए थे।

परंतु केंद्र सरकार ने माल गाड़ियों के साथ पैसेंजर गाड़ियों को चलाने की शर्त रख किसानों को रेलवे स्टेशन से 1000 मीटर दूर धरने लगाने को कहा था। इस बात को लेकर दोनों पक्षों के जिद पर अड़ जाने से गाड़ियों का चलना लेट होता गया। इस बीच किसानों ने प्लेटफार्म छोड़कर स्टेशन पर बने पार्क में धरना शिफ्ट कर लिया था।

53 दिनों से रेलवे परिसर पर चल रहा धरना समाप्त, किसानों ने रेलवे के पार्क से टेंट हटाया

अब जब रेलवे विभाग ने माल व पैसेंजर गाड़ियों के आवागमन को हरी झंडी दे दी तो पंजाब सरकार अब किसानों को रेलवे स्टेशन छोड़ने को मनाने में जुट गई। इसी कड़ी में डीएसपी बलविंदर सिंह भुल्लर व थाना साउथ सिटी के प्रभारी गुरप्रीत सिंह सोमवार रात से किसानों को मनाने में जुट गए थे। मंगलवार को सुबह किसानों ने वहां से टेंट उखाड़ कर नछतर सिंह भवन में रख दिए, जो वह दिल्ली लेकर जाएंगे।

इस समय किसान नेता सुखजिंदर महेशरी ने कहा कि पिछले 53 दिनों से रेलवे स्टेशन पर धरना दे रहे किसानों ने अपना धरना खत्म नहीं किया है। बल्कि जगह बदली है। अब जो रेलवे स्टेशन से धरना उठाया गया है, उसका टैंट अब दिल्ली में लगेगा। कृषि कानूनों काे रद्द कराने तक धरना जारी रहेगा।

