जागीर सिंह ने कहा:जब तक खेती कानूनों को रद्द नहीं किया जाता, तब तक किसान-मजदूरों का संघर्ष जारी रहेगा

मोगा2 दिन पहले
भाजपा जिलाध्यक्ष के घर के आगे किसान जत्थेबंदी के नेता-कार्यकर्ता धरना देते हुए।
  • जिला बीजेपी प्रधान के घर के बाहर किसानों का 27वें दिन भी धरना जारी

किसान व मजदूरों ने शुक्रवार को भारतीय किसान यूनियन एकता उगारहां की ओर से जिलाध्यक्ष अमरजीत सिंह सैदोके की अगुवाई में 31 मजदूर जत्थेबंदियों द्वारा भारतीय जनता पार्टी के जिलाध्यक्ष विनय शर्मा के घर के आगे 27 वें दिन भी धरना लगाकर नारेबाजी की। इस मौके पर किसान नेता कुलदीप कौर कुस्सा ने सरकार से मांग की कि कृषि कानूनों को रद्द करें, बिजली एक्ट 2020 रद्द करें।

इस मौके पर किसान नेता जागीर सिंह हिम्मतपुरा ने केन्द्र सरकार द्वारा बौखलाहट में आकर सारी रेलगाड़ियां राेक दी है, जो कि बहुत मंदभागा कदम है। कैप्टन सरकार द्वारा बिजली गुल होने की दुहाई दी जा रही है, जो सरासर गलत है। उन्होंने कहा कि जब तक खेती कानून रद्द नहीं होते किसानों, मजदूरों का संघर्ष इसी प्रकार जारी रहेगा।

इस मौके पर गुरचरण सिंह रामा, रणधीर सिंह सैदोके, हरबंस बिलासपुर, गुरनाम सिंह माछीके, हुकम सिंह रामा, जगतार सिंह, गुरचरण सिंह दीना, जगजीत सिंह बधनी, कुलदीप कौर कुस्सा, छिंदर कौर हिम्मतपुरा, चरणजी कौर हिम्मतपुरा, कुलवंत कौर, सुरजीत कौर, छिंदर कौर, चरणजीत कौर, दिलीप कौर, बलविंदर कौर, महेन्द्र कौर, मुख्तयार कौर कुस्सा आदि उपस्थित थे।

