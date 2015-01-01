पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

धनतेरस:कल पूजा का शुभ मुहूर्त शाम 5:28 से शाम 5:59 बजे तक

मोगा2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • धनतेरस पर खरीदारी से होता है माता लक्ष्मी व कुबेर का वास : नंदलाल

धनतेरस का त्योहार इस वर्ष दीपावली से एक दिन पहले 13 नवंबर को मनाया जाएगा। बगलामुखी मंदिर के पुजारी नंदलाल शास्त्री ने बताया कि इस वर्ष धनतेरस शुक्रवार के दिन होने से इसकी और महत्ता बढ़ गई है। दीपावली पर्व की शुरुआत धनतेरस के साथ भगवान गणेश, माता लक्ष्मी और कुबेर जी की पूजा के साथ होती है। पुराणों के अनुसार समुद्र मंथन के समय 14 रत्न निकले थे, इन्हीं में से एक भगवान धनवंतरी धनत्रयोदशी के दिन अपने हाथ में पीतल का अमृत कलश लेकर प्रकट हुए थे।

यही कारण है कि इस दिन पीतल की वस्तुएं खरीदना बहुत शुभ व फलदायी माना जाता है। एक अन्य मान्यता के अनुसार धनतेरस के दिन घर में नई चीजें लाने से घर में धन की देवी माता लक्ष्मी और धन के देवता माने जाने वाले भगवान कुबेर का वास होता है। धनतेरस पूजा का शुभ मुहूर्त 13 नवंबर काे शाम 5:28 बजे से शाम 5:59 बजे तक है, प्रदोष काल मुहूर्त शाम 5:28 से रात 8:07 तक है। वृषभ काल मुहूर्त शाम 5:32 से शाम 7:28 तक होगा।

त्योहारी सीजन में बाजारों में लौटी रौनक

त्योहारी सीजन को लेकर दुकानदारों के चेहरे खिल गए हैं। कोविड-19 के चलते बेशक बाजार में मंदी का दौर चल रहा था, लेकिन त्योहारों को लेकर बाजारों में लोग जमकर खरीदारी कर रहे हैं। दीपावली पर्व को लेकर जहां लोग घरों को सजाने के लिए सजावटी सामान की खरीद रहे हैं वहीं शुक्रवार को मनाए जाने वाले धनतेरस के चलते गृहणियों द्वारा बर्तनों की खरीद भी की जा रही है। जैन गिफ्टोरिया के मालिक नितिन जैन ने बताया कि लोग गिफ्ट व सजावटी सामान की खरीदारी करने के साथ आर्टिफिशियल फूलों के गुलदस्ते भी खरीद रहे हैं।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंपटाखों से पॉल्यूशन होता तो दिल्ली से भयानक गैस चैंबर बन चुका होता ये शहर - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज आपको कोई महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धि हासिल हो सकती हैं। दृढ़ निश्चय होकर उस पर काम करें, आपको अवश्य ही सफलता प्राप्त होगी। कुछ समय एकांत में या किसी धार्मिक स्थल पर व्यतीत करने से आपको मानसिक शांति ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें