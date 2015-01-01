पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

आयोजन:टैक्सी ड्राइवरों को जागरूक करने के लिए ट्रैफिक एजुकेशन सेल ने लगाया सेमिनार

धर्मकोट2 दिन पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

सीनियर पुलिस कप्तान हरमनबीर सिंह गिल के निर्देशों पर गुरू नानक टैक्सी स्टैंड धर्मकोट के चालकों को ट्रैफ़िकएजूकेशन सेल मोगा की तरफ से विश्व भर में फैली हुई महामारी कोरोना वायरस, डेंगू के प्रकोप, नशों के खिलाफ, ट्रैफिक नियमों संबंधी जागरूक किया गया।

एएसआई केवल सिंह इंचार्ज ट्रैफिक एजुकेशन सेल मोगा, हेड कांस्टेबल सुखजिन्दर सिंह ट्रैफिक एजुकेशन सेल मोगा ने संबोधित किया। एएसआई केवल सिंह इंचार्ज ट्रैफिक एजुकेशन सेल ने कहा कि कोरोना वायरस का ख़तरा आज भी बरकरार है। इससे बचने के लिए हमें विशेष सावधानियां अपनाने की जरूरत है, जिन में सब से जरूरी है कि हम घरों में रहें, आपस में दूरी बनाई रखें, मास्क पहन कर रखें।

इस इस अवसर पर मास्क भी बांटे गए। इस मौके गुरू नानक टैक्सी यूनियन के प्रधान सत्तपाल सिंह टक्कर, बब्बू सिंह, अरविन्दर सिंह, बलजीत सिंह, जसमेल सिंह, अवतार सिंह और सतविन्दर सिंह उपस्थित थे। पंजाब सरकार की तरफ से जारी की गई हिदायतें मुताबिक अपने सभी वहीकलें और सरकारी नंबर प्लेटों लाने के लिए कहा गया। इस के अलावा किसी तरह की समस्या समय ज़रूरत पड़ने और डायल 112 का प्रयोग करने के लिए जानकारी दी।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंभारत-पाकिस्तान बॉर्डर पर 150 मीटर लंबी सुरंग मिली, नगरोटा में मारे गए आतंकी इसी से आए थे - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- किसी महत्वपूर्ण संस्था के साथ जुड़ने का आपको मौका मिलेगा। जो कि आपके लिए बहुत ही फायदेमंद साबित होगा। आपका मान-सम्मान तथा रुतबा भी बढ़ेगा। इस समय प्राकृतिक चीजों पर अपना अधिक से अधिक समय व्यतीत...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें