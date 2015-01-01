पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

प्रतियोगिता:श्री गुरु तेग बहादुर जी को समर्पित पगड़ी बांधने की प्रतियोगिता आज से

मोगा3 घंटे पहले
पंजाब सरकार द्वारा श्री गुरू तेग बहादुर जी के 400वें प्रकाश पर्व को समर्पित समागमों की लड़ी में स्कूल शिक्षा विभाग की तरफ से करवाए जा रहे ऑनलाइन पगड़ी बांधने की प्रतियोगिता 23 नवंबर से आरंभ होगी। शिक्षा मंत्री विजय इंद्र सिंगला के नेतृत्व में राज्य शिक्षा प्रशिक्षण और खोज परिषद पंजाब की तरफ से आयोजित इन मुकाबले की अब तक 10 प्रतियोगिताएं हो चुकी हैं।

जिला शिक्षा अफसर (सै.) जसपाल सिंह औलख और जिला शिक्षा अफसर (ऐली.) जसविंदर कौर ने बताया कि पगड़ी बांधने के मुकाबले में हिस्सा लेने वाले प्रतियोगी 23 से 27 नवंबर रात 12 बजे तक पगड़ी बांधने की रस्म की तस्वीरें /वीडियो सोशल मीडिया के माध्यमों पर अपलोड कर सकते हैं। 28 नवंबर को पहले स्थान पर रहने वाले प्रतियोगियों की तस्वीरें /वीडीयोज के लिंक और बाकी प्रतियोगियों के विवरण सबंधित स्कूल प्रमुख और अध्यापक विभाग की तकनीकी टीम द्वारा दिए गए गुगल फार्म में भरेंगे। इससे आगे ब्लाक, जिला और राज्य स्तरीय के नतीजों की प्रक्रिया आरंभ होगी।

