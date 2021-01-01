पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

यूडीआईडी कार्ड:दिव्यांगों के लिए फतेहगढ़ पंजतूर में 29 को लगाया जाएगा यूडीआईडी कैंप

मोगा2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

दिव्यांग व्यक्तियों को विलक्षण पहचान जारी करने के लिए चलाए जा रहे प्रोजेक्ट (यूडीआईडी) के अंतर्गत जिले में अलग अलग कैंप लगाकर दिव्यांगों के यूडीआईडी कार्ड बनाने में मदद की जा रही है, जिससे जिले का कोई भी दिव्यांग व्यक्ति यह कार्ड बनाने से वंचित न रहे। इस प्रोजेक्ट के अंतर्गत दिव्यांग व्यक्तियों को http://www.swavlambancard.gov.in / पोर्टल पर भी रजिस्टर्ड करवाया जा रहा है।

यह जानकारी जिला सामाजिक सुरक्षा अफसर मिस राजकिरन कौर ने दी। उन्होंनें बताया कि दिव्यांगों के लिए कम्यूनिटी सेहत केंद्र कोटइसेखां के फतेहगढ़ पंजतूर में 29 जनवरी को सुबह 9 बजे यूडीआईडी कैंप का आयोजन किया जा रहा है। इस कैंप में दिव्यांगजनों को यूडीआईडी कार्ड को बनाने में आ रही मुश्किलों का निपटारा करने के साथ नए यूडीआईडी कार्ड बनाने में भी मदद की जाएगी। राजकिरन कौर ने दिव्यांगजनों से अपील की कि वह इस कैंप का अधिक से अधिक लाभ लेकर अपनी, मुश्किलों को हल करने और अपने नए यूडीआईडी कार्ड बनवाएं, जिससे वह किसी भी सरकारी या गैरसरकारी स्कीम का लाभ पहल के आधार पर ले सकें।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंपश्चिमी UP से आए किसान आधी रात दिल्ली में घुसे, फिर गाजीपुर बॉर्डर किसानों के जत्थे से मिले - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- जिस काम के लिए आप पिछले कुछ समय से प्रयासरत थे, उस कार्य के लिए कोई उचित संपर्क मिल जाएगा। बातचीत के माध्यम से आप कई मसलों का हल व समाधान खोज लेंगे। किसी जरूरतमंद मित्र की सहायता करने से आपको...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें
Open Dainik Bhaskar in...
  • Dainik Bhaskar App
  • BrowserBrowser