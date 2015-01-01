पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

गिरफ्तारी:पुलिस पर हमले के मामले में पांचों आरोपी 14 तक रिमांड पर,फरार तीनों आरोपियों की गिरफ्तारी के लिए पुलिस की रेड जारी

मोगा2 दिन पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • आरोपियों को पकड़ने को रिश्तेदारों के घरों में भी पुलिस कर रही रेड

धर्मकोट पुलिस ने एडिशनल एसएचओ व होमगार्ड मुलाजिम पर हमला करने के आरोप में गिरफ्तार किए पांचों आरोपियों को बुधवार को अदालत में पेश किया। अदालत ने पांचों आरोपियों को 14 दिसंबर तक पुलिस रिमांड पर भेज दिया है। तीन आरोपी फरार चले आ रहे हैं। उनकी गिरफ्तारी के लिए लगातार पुलिस द्वारा रेड की जा रही है।

सब इंस्पेक्टर मुखविंदर सिंह ने बताया कि पांच दिसंबर की देर रात को थाना धर्मकोट के एडिशनल एसएचओ मेजर सिंह व होमगार्ड के मुलाजिम सुखविंदर सिंह पर हमलाकर घायल करने के आरोप में पांच आरोपियों गुरप्रीत सिंह, इंद्रजीत सिंह, जगजीत सिंह, जसप्रीत सिंह व गुरदीप सिंह को गिरफ्तार करने के उपरांत उनको बुधवार को अदालत में पेश किया गया।

अदालत ने पांचों आरोपियों को 14 दिसंबर तक पुलिस रिमांड पर भेज दिया है।वहीं पुलिस फरार तीनों आरोपियों अजय, जगा व हैप्पी निवासी जलालाबाद पूर्वी की गिरफ्तारी के लिए रेड कर रही है। पुलिस पर हमले के पांचों आरोपियों को इन तीनों ने पनाह दी थी। इतना ही नहीं आरोपियों के रिश्तेदारों के घरों में भी पुलिस द्वारा रेड की जा रही है।

