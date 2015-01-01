पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

पर्व का महत्व:मोगा और फरीदकोट जिलों में विभिन्न संस्थाओं ने ग्रीन दिवाली के संदेश के साथ मनाया त्योहार

मोगा35 मिनट पहले
  • मेहमानों ने पर्व का महत्व भी समझाया, बच्चों के लिए ऑनलाइन कार्ड मेकिंग, पोस्टर मेकिंग, थाली डेकोरेशन प्रतियोगिताएं

मोगा के राजेन्द्रा मेमोरियल पब्लिक स्कूल में आयोजित कार्यक्रम में स्कूल डायरेक्टर सीमा शर्मा, चेयरमैन वासू शर्मा और चेयरपर्सन रक्षंदा शर्मा एवं अध्यापकों ने संयुक्त तौर पर पूजा-अर्चना की। इस मौके पर डायरेक्टर सीमा शर्मा व चेयरपर्सन रक्षंदा शर्मा ने कहा कि दीपावली के उपलक्ष्य में आयोजित ऑनलाइन कार्ड मेकिंग, पोस्टर मेकिंग, थाली डेकोरेशन एवं रंगोली प्रतियोगिताओं में विद्यार्थियों ने हिस्सा लेकर अपनी प्रतिभा का बेहतर प्रदर्शन किया। सीमा शर्मा ने कहा कि दीपावली का यह पावन त्योहार पांच दिन तक चलता है।

यह धनतेरस से शुरू होकर, रूपचुर्तदर्शी, दीपावली, अन्नकूट एवं गोवर्धन पूजा के अलावा भैयादूज पर जाकर संपन्न होता है। हर घर में खुशियों के दीप जलाए जाते हैं। मिठाई बांटी जाती है और लक्ष्मी पूजन होता है। इस दिन बंदी छोड़ दिवस भी मनाया जाता है। इस दिन श्री गुरु हरगोबिंद साहिब 52 राजाओं को ग्वालियर के किले से रिहा करवाकर लाए थे। वहीं, कोटकपूरा के मिलेनियम वर्ल्ड स्कूल में भी उक्त प्रतियोगिताएं कराई गईं।

डेकोरेशन, कैंडल मेकिंग, रंगोली प्रतियोगिताएं आयोजित

फरीदकोट के माउंट लिटरा जी स्कूल में ऑनलाइन दिवाली मनाई गई। स्कूल चेयरमैन इंजीनियर चमनलाल गुलाटी तथा प्रधानाचार्य पूनम वालिम्बे ने बताया कि इस दिन श्रीरामचन्द्र 14 वर्ष का वनवास पूरा कर अयोध्या वापस आए थे। इस खुशी में लोगों ने घी के दीये जलाए और तभी से यह त्योहार पूरे भारत में धूमधाम से मनाया जाता है। सिखों के छठें गुरु श्री गुरु हरगोबिन्द सिंह 52 राजाओं को ग्वालियर के किले से रिहा करवाकर लौटे थे। इस अवसर पर स्कूल में दिया डेकोरेशन, कैंडल मेकिंग, रंगोली आदि प्रतियोगिताएं करवाई गईं। सचिव पंकज गुलाटी ने पटाखों रहित ग्रीन दिवाली मनाने का सन्देश दिया।

ऑनलाइन रंगोली प्रतियोगिता आयोजित

आरकेएस सीनियर सेकेंडरी पब्लिक स्कूल में आयोजित कार्यक्रम में अध्यापिका पूजा मित्तल ने बताया कि धनतेरस के दिन देवता कुबेर की पूजा की जाती है, लोग इस दिन खरीदारी करते हैं ताकि सारा साल उनके घर बरकत बनी रहे। उन्होंने प्रदूषणरहित दिवाली मनाने का संदेश दिया। स्कूल डीपीएड रंजीत सिंह ने बंदी छोड़ दिवस, अध्यापक किरण अरोड़ा ने विश्वकर्मा दिवस, अध्यापिका सीमा ने भाई दूज और अध्यापिका ममता पाल ने बाल दिवस के बारे में बताया। इस अवसर पर विद्यार्थियों में ऑनलाइन रंगोली प्रतियोगिता कराई गई।

विद्यार्थियों ने रंगोली बनाकर स्कूल सजाया

रॉयल कॉन्वेंट स्कूल निहाल सिंह वाला में नौवीं से 12वीं कक्षा के विद्यार्थियों ने सोशल डिस्टेंस को ध्यान में रखते हुए रंगोली बनाकर स्कूल को सजाया। पहली से आठवीं कक्षा के विद्यार्थियों ने ऑनलाइन दीवाली मनाई। इस अवसर पर अध्यापकों ने स्पेशल झूम क्लास लगाई, जिसमें विद्यार्थियों को दीवाली, बंदी छोड़ दिवस और बाल दिवस के बारे में जानकारी दी गई। विद्यार्थियों को ग्रीटिंग कार्ड और मिठाई बनानी सिखाई गई। इस अवसर पर स्कूल के चेयरमैन गुरदीप सिंह वालिया, सोनिका वालिया, प्रिंसिपल रीमा ग्रोवर ने सबको बधाई दी।

