विरोध:हम जेल जाने से नहीं डरते, मोदी खेतों से पराली उठा लें हम मुफ्त देंगे : किसान

मोगा2 घंटे पहले
  • बोले-प्राइवेट थर्मल प्लांटों व अडानी के गोदामों को नहीं जाने देंगे मालगाड़ी

मोदी पंजाबियों को जेल से डरा है और अपने कारपोरेट दोस्तों को खुश करने के लिए माल गाड़ियों को बंद कर रहा है। उसे नहीं मालूम पंजाबी जेलों, तशद्दों, गोलियों से नहीं डरते। हमारा कहना है कि मोदी खेतों से पराली उठाने का प्रबंध कर दे हम मुफ्त देने को तैयार हैं। हमने 13 अक्टूबर से सारे रेलवे ट्रैक खाली कर दिए हैं। प्राइवेट थर्मल प्लांटों व प्राइवेट गोदामों में गाड़ी नहीं जाने देंगे।

इसी से खफा मोदी ने पंजाब में माल गाड़ियों को बंद कर दिया है। पंजाब के किसान अपने संघर्ष से पीछे नहीं हटेंगे और देश भर के किसान 5 नवंबर को देश को जाम कर देंगे। यह विचार धरने पर बैठे किसानों को संबोधन करके किसान नेताओं ने कहे। बीकेयू एकता उग्राहां के नेतृत्व में चल रहे इस धरने को हरदीप सिंह हैरी चूहड़चक, गुरदीप सिंह वरे, गुरमेल सिंह मल्ली, बचितर कौर तलवंडी भंगेरियां, लखवीर सिंह खोसा आदि ने संबोधित किया।

इधर रेलवे स्टेशन पर क्रांतिकारी किसान यूनियन के नेतृत्व में प्लेटफार्म पर चल रहे किसानों के धरने को संबोधन करते किसान नेताओं ने कहा कि न प्राइवेट थर्मल प्लाटों न अडानी के गोदामों को मालगाड़ी जाने देंगे और न ही पसंजर गाड़ी की इजाजत देंगे। मोदी रोक ले जब तक रेलों को रोकना चाहता है। वीरवार को इस के अलावा मोगा शहर में भाजपा नेता, मोगा-जालंधर रोड पर टोल प्लाजा, कोटकपूरा रोड पर रिलायंस पैट्रोल पंप तथा निहाल सिंह वाला में रिलायंस के पेट्रोल पंप पर किसानों के रोष धरने जारी रहे।

