खतरा:सर्दी की दस्तक, हाइवे पर लाइट बंद, हादसों का खतरा

मोगा4 घंटे पहले
  • नेशनल हाईवे से जुड़े लिंक रोड के किनारे नहीं लगी सफेद पट्टी

सर्दी का मौसम दस्तक दे चुका है व आने वाले दिनों में कोहरा पड़ने के आसार हैं। लेकिन नेशनल हाईवे के साथ गांवों को जाने वाली लिंक सड़कों के किनारे न तो सफेद पट्टी लगाई गई है और न ही स्ट्रीट लाइट। ऐसे में कोहरे के समय लिंक रोड से नेशनल हाईवे पर आने वाले वाहन किसी भी समय दुर्घटनाग्रस्त हो सकते हैं। मोगा से लुधियाना नेशनल हाइवे पर लोगों की सुविधा के लिए बनाए गए फ्लाईओवरों पर बेशक रात के अंधेरे को दूर करने के लिए लाइट लगा दी गई है। लेकिन शाम ढलते ही नेशनल हाईवे पर अंधेरा छा जाता है।

ऐसे में रात के अंधेरे में वाहन चालक भी परेशानी का सामना करते हैं। गौरतलब है कि पिछले कुछ वर्षों में मोगा लुधियाना नेशनल हाइवे पर 500 से ज्यादा लोग सड़क दुर्घटनाओं में घायल हो चुके है व 200 से अधिक लोग अपनी जान गंवा चुके हैं। मोगा से लुधियाना नेशनल हाइवे पर गांवों को जाने वाले 25 ब्लैक स्पॉट हैं जबकि मोगाग़ा से बाघापुराना जाने वाले 6 ब्लैक स्पॉट एरिया है। यही नहीं शहर के भीतर सड़क पार करने के लिए जो कट दिए गए हैं उसके अतिरिक्त लोगों ने अपनी सुविधा के लिए कट बना लिए है वह कट भी सड़क हादसों को न्योता देते है।

