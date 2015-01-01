पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

हादसा:प्रेमी के साथ बाइक पर जा रही महिला अज्ञात वाहन की चपेट में आने से हुई घायल, इलाज के दौरान मौत

मोगा4 घंटे पहले
  • महिला ढाई महीने से पति व बेटे को छोड़ प्रेमी के साथ एक भट्ठे पर कर रही थी मजदूरी

दो बच्चों की मां प्रेमी के साथ बाइक से मोगा आते समय रास्ते में अज्ञात वाहन की चपेट में आकर घायल हो गई, जबकि प्रेमी बाइक समेत फरार हो गया था। वहीं, इलाज के दौरान महिला की सोमवार की रात को मौत हो गई। पुलिस ने महिला के शव को सरकारी अस्पताल में पहुंचा दिया है। थाना धर्मकोट के सब इंस्पेक्टर मुखिंदर सिंह ने बताया कि गांव लधईके निवासी सुरजीत सिंह ने बताया कि उसकी बहन रिंकू कौर उर्फ प्रवीण कौर की आठ साल पहले गांव फूलेवाला निवासी सुखमंदर सिंह के साथ शादी हुई थी। शादी के बाद दो बेटों को जन्म दिया।

लेकिन पति-पत्नी में झगड़े के चलते तीन साल पहले उसकी बहन का सतनाम सिंह नामक युवक के साथ कथित प्रेम संबंध बन गए थे। ढाई महीने पहले उसकी बहन सतनाम सिंह के साथ जलालाबाद पूर्वी एवन भट्ठे पर आकर मजदूरी करने लगी थी। 9 नवंबर को उसकी बहन व सतनाम सिंह दोनों बाइक से जलालाबाद से मोगा की ओर किसी जरूरी काम से आ रहे थे। गांव वरे के निकट एक अज्ञात वाहन की चपेट में आने से उसकी बहन गंभीर रुप से घायल हो गई, जबकि सतनाम सिंह बाइक समेत वहां से फरार हो गया। उसकी बहन को पहले सरकारी अस्पताल वहां से फरीदकोट और बाद में मोगा के निजी अस्पताल में लाकर दाखिल करवाया गया था। वहां इलाज के दौरान सोमवार की देर शाम को उसकी बहन की मौत हो गई। मामले की जानकारी पुलिस को देने पर उसके बयान पर 174 की कार्रवाई करते हुए शव का सरकारी अस्पताल में पोस्टमार्टम करवाकर परिजनों को सौंप दिया गया।

