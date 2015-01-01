पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

जबरदस्ती की कोशिश:युवक ने घर में घुसकर की महिला से छेड़छाड़ व जबरदस्ती की कोशिश, केस

मोगा5 घंटे पहले
  • शिकायतकर्ता का आरोप-जांच अधिकारी ने बयान दर्ज करने के बाद मौका देखने के नाम पर लिए पैसे

दिवाली की रात को पति और बेटा बाजार से सामान खरीदने के लिए गए ताे इस दाैरान एक युवक जबरन घर में घुसकर महिला के साथ छेड़छाड़ करने लगा, शोर मचाने पर धक्का देकर फरार हो गया। पुलिस ने शिकायत करने पर आरोपी युवक के खिलाफ केस दर्ज किया है। उधर महिला का आरोप है कि जांच अधिकारी ने उसके बयान दर्ज करने व मौका देखने आने का एक हजार रुपया लिया। इसके अलावा आरोपी को गिरफ्तार करने के लिए गाड़ी किराए पर करने व साथ चलने पर ही आरोपी को गिरफ्तार करने की बात कही है। थाना अजीतवाल की महिला एएसआई मनप्रीत कौर ने बताया कि गांव तलवंडी मल्लियां निवासी 35 साल की चरणजीत कौर ने पुलिस को दिए बयान में कहा कि गांव वासी युवक नवनीत सिंह नीटू जो कुंवारा है और उसके चाचा ससुर जोकि पड़ोस में रहते हैं, उनके बेटों का दोस्त है।

अक्सर उनके घर आना-जाना लगा रहता है। इसी के चलते 14 नवंबर दीपावली वाली शाम को उसका पति जगरूप सिंह जोकि गाड़ी चलाते हैं और बेटा ननिहाल में रहता है, दिवाली एक साथ मानने के लिए इकट्ठे हुए थे। पिटा व बेटा जब बाजार से सामान खरीदने गए थे ताे इतने में युवक नवनीत रात को साढ़े आठ बजे घर का आकर दरवाजा खटखटाया और उसने दरवाजा खोला और कहा कि पति घर पर नहीं है। जब वह आए तो उनसे मिलने आ जाना है। जब वह दरवाजा बंद करने लगी तो उसने धक्का देकर दरवाजा खोला और जबरन अंदर घुस आया तथा अश्लील हरकतें करने लगा। विरोध करने पर उसे कंधे से पकड़कर बाथरूम की ओर जबरन ले गया अाैर गलत हरकतें करने लगा। उसने शोर मचाकर चाचा ससुर के बेटों को आवाज लगाई तो युवक मौका पाकर फरार हो गया।

इतने में पति और बेटा घर लौटे तो उनको मामले की जानकारी दी। कुछ देर बाद थाना अजीतवाल में रात को जाकर शिकायत दर्ज करवाई। पुलिस ने महिला के बयान पर आरोपी नवनीत सिंह के खिलाफ धारा 354,354ए, 451 धारा के तहत केस दर्ज किया है। वहीं, महिला का आरोप है कि जांच अधिकारी महिला पुलिस कर्मी से उससे रुपए लिए तथा आरोपी को गिरफ्तार करने के लिए रेड पर जाने से पहले या तो दो हजार रुपए देने या फिर गाड़ी किराए पर करके देने की बात कही। इतना ही नहीं अगर आरोपी एक महीना न पकड़ा गया तो जितना बार रेड पर जाना होगा गाड़ी किराए पर लेकर जाने पर ही रेड करने की बात कही।

एएसआई ने आरोपों को निराधार बताया

जांच अधिकारी एएसआई मनप्रीत कौर ने अपने ऊपर लगे आरोपों पर कहा कि रेड पर जाना उनका फर्ज है। वह गाड़ी किराए पर लेकर जाए या न जाए। लेकिन वह सरकारी गाड़ी से रेड करने जाएंगी। वहीं मौके पर जांच करने के नाम पर एक हजार रुपए लेने का आरोप झूठा व बेबुनियाद है। साथ ही कहा कि वह अपनी ड्यूटी ईमानदारी से कर रही है।

