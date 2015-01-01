पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

जानलेवा हमला:छोटी बेटी की रखी थी शादी, ससुर ने पैसे देने से किया मना, गुस्से में आकर दामाद ने रॉड मार तोड़े टांग और जबड़ा

मोगा4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • 20 दिनों से दामाद ट्रैक्टर खरीदने के लिए मांग रहा था 4 लाख

नया ट्रैक्टर खरीदने के लिए ससुराल से चार लाख रुपए नहीं मिलने पर एक दामाद ने कथित ताैर पर पहले अपनी पत्नी व दो बच्चों को मारपीट कर घर से निकाल दिया, अगले दिन पुराने ट्रैक्टर पर ससुराल पहुंचकर ससुर पर जानलेवा हमलाकर जबड़ा व टांग ताेड़ दी। सिर पर भी चाेट आई है। घायल ससुर प्राइवेट अस्पताल में दाखिल है। पुलिस ने घायल के बयान पर केस दर्ज कर आराेपी काे गिरफ्तार करने के बाद जमानत पर छोड़ दिया है।

थाना धर्मकोट के सब इंस्पेक्टर मेजर सिंह ने बताया कि गांव लोहगढ़ के निवासी बावा सिंह ने बयान दिया कि उसने अपनी बेटी चरणजीत कौर की शादी 16 साल पहले धर्मकोट के निवासी निर्मल सिंह के साथ की थी। इससे बेटी ने दो बच्चों को जन्म दिया, जिनमें से एक बेटा व एक बेटी है।

उसका दामाद पिछले 20 दिनों से नया ट्रैक्टर खरीदने के लिए चार लाख रुपए मांग रहा था। उधर, छोटी बेटी की शादी एक दिसंबर की रखी हुई थी, जो किसी कारणवश फरवरी 2021 में शिफ्ट हो गई। बेटी की शादी के लिए खर्च के चलते उसने दामाद की मांग पूरी करने में अपनी अक्षमता जाहिर कर दी।

ससुर का आरोप-बेटी और बच्चों को भी घर से निकाला

बाबा सिंह ने आरोप लगाया कि उनकी मजबूरी समझने की बजाय दामाद निर्मल सिंह ने 12 नवंबर को उसकी बेटी चरणजीत कौर व दोनों बच्चों को मारपीट कर घर से निकाल दिया और मायके से रुपए लेकर आने पर ही लौटने को कहा। बेटी बच्चों को लेकर मायके आ गई।

इस पर भी उसने दामाद की मांग पूरी नहीं की। इससे गुस्साया दामाद पुराने ट्रैक्टर पर सवार होकर 13 नवंबर की रात करीब साढ़े 11 बजे ससुराल पहुंचा, ट्रैक्टर की टक्कर से घर का मेन दरवाजा तोड़कर अंदर घुस आया और उस पर रॉड से हमलाकर कर दिया, उसकी एक टांग व जबड़ा तोड़ दिया। सिर में भी गहरी चोट आई। तत्पश्चात, वह मौके से फरार हो गया। पुलिस ने बाबा सिंह के बयान पर निर्मल सिंह के खिलाफ भादंसं की धाराओं 325, 279 व 338 के तहत केस दर्ज कर लिया।

शिकायतकर्ता का आरोप है कि पुलिस ने आरोपी को गिरफ्तार कर, बाद में छोड़ दिया है। जांच अधिकारी मेजर सिंह का कहना है कि आरोपी को गिरफ्तार करने के बाद जमानत पर रिहा किया गया। आरोपी पर जो धाराएं लगाई गई थीं, वे जमानती हैं।

बाबा सिंह ने बताया कि उसके बेटे राजबीर सिंह की 12 जून 2016 को खेतों में काम करते समय करंट लगने से मौत हो गई थी। अब उसकी 3 बेटियां ही हैं। माेगा मेडिसिटी सुपरस्पेशलिटी हाॅस्पिटल के एमडी डाॅ. अजमेर सिंह कालड़ा ने संपर्क करने पर बताया कि मरीज उनके यहां दाखिल है। उसके जबड़े और टांग की सर्जरी हुई है।

जानिए...केस से जुड़ी किस धारा के क्या मायने

325 - किसी व्यक्ति को स्वेच्छापूर्वक गंभीर चोट पहुचांना।

279 - वाहन को जल्दबाजी या लापरवाही से चलाना आदि जिससे मानव जीवन को कोई संकट हाे अथवा किसी व्यक्ति को चोट या आघात पहुंचने की आशंका हाे।​​​​​​​

338 - उतावलेपन या उपेक्षापूर्वक जाे मानव जीवन या किसी की व्यक्तिगत सुरक्षा के लिए खतरा बन गंभीर चोट पहुंचाए।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंकर्ज लेकर दुकान लगाई हूं, एक्को ग्राहक नहीं है, पहले इतनी भीड़ होती थी कि दुकान चलाने बाहर से लड़के बुलाने पड़ते थे - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय व्यवहारिक दृष्टिकोण रखना आपके कार्यों को उचित रूप से संपन्न करने में कामयाब करेगा। अपनी व्यक्तिगत रूचि संबंधी गतिविधियों में समय व्यतीत करने से सुकून मिलेगा। किसी नजदीकी रिश्तेदार के य...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें