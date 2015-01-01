पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

वोटों की पुनर्गणना:बिशनपुरा खोखर की सरपंची में 2018 में हारने वाले उम्मीदवार का रीकाउंटिंग में जीत का दावा

मूनक10 घंटे पहले
पुनर्गणना में जीत का दावा करने वाला उम्मीदवार मक्खन सिंह व अन्य।
  • तहसीलदार की अागुवाई में हुई गिनती, कोर्ट की अाेर से की जाएगी विजेता उम्मीदवार की घोषणा

गांव बिशनपुरा खोखर में हुए पंचायती चुनावों के नतीजों को लेकर तहसील कार्यालय में वीरवार को गिनती का कार्य मुकम्मल हुआ। पंचायती चुनावों के दौरान 8 वोटों से पराजित होने वाले उम्मीदवार ने वोटों की गिनती दोबारा करवाने की मांग को लेकर एसडीएम के पास आवेदन किया था, जबकि विजेता उम्मीदवार ने गिनती दोबारा न करवाने के लिए हाईकोर्ट में रिट दाखिल की थी, परंतु कोर्ट ने गिनती दोबारा करवाने के आदेश जारी कर दिए थे।

पंचायत चुनावों की गिनती का कार्य एसडीएम कार्यालय में सुबह 11 बजे शुरू हुआ। इस दौरान किसी भी अप्रिय घटना के मद्देनजर पुलिस बल तैनात किया गया था। तहसीलदार मनदीप कौर की अगुवाई में चुनाव अधिकारी गुरविंदर सिंह ने उम्मीदवारों की उपस्थिती में गिनती शुरू करवाई। गिनती का कार्य साढ़े तीन बजे तक चला। गिनती प्रक्रिया की वीडियोग्राफी भी करवाई गई। अब विजेता उम्मीदवार की घोषणा कोर्ट द्वारा की जाएगी।

तहसीलदार मनदीप कौर ने बताया कि गांव बिशनपुरा खोखर में पंचायती चुनावों के दौरान कुलदीप सिंह व मक्खन सिंह के बीच मुकाबला हुआ था। इस दौरान कुलदीप सिंह को विजेता घोषित करके सरपंच नामांकित किया गया था, परंतु नतीजे से नाखुश मक्खन सिंह ने चुनाव अधिकारी-कम-एसडीएम के पास वोटों की गिनती दोबारा करवाने के लिए आवेदन किया था, जिसके बाद विजेता सरपंच कुलदीप सिंह ने गिनती दोबारा न करवाने की मांग को लेकर हाईकोर्ट में रिट दायर कर दी थी, परंतु वहां कुलदीप सिंह को स्टे मिलने की बजाए हाईकोर्ट ने गिनती दोबारा करने के निर्देश जारी कर दिए।

वहीं, तहसीलदार मनदीप कौर ने बताया कि वोटों की गिनती दोनों उम्मीदवारों की देखरेख में शांतिपूर्वक तरीके से संपन्न हुई है। हाईकोर्ट के आदेशों पर वोटों की गिनती का कार्य मुकम्मल करवा उच्चाधिकारियों को भेज दिया गया है। वहां पर ही अंतिम फैसले का ऐलान होगा।

उधर, उम्मीदवार मक्खन सिंह ने दावा किया है कि पहले गिनती ठीक नहीं हुई थी। यही कारण था कि उन्होंने गिनती दोबारा करवाने की अपील की थी, जबकि कुलदीप सिंह ने रीकाउंटिंग (पुनर्गणना) प्रक्रिया पर सवाल खड़े करते हुए इसे गलत करार दिया है। उन्होंने कहा है कि रीकाउंटिंग में भेदभाव हुआ है तथा ऐसे में वह पुनर्गणना पर हस्ताक्षर नहीं करेंगे।

