पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

पंजाब सरकार की अर्थी फूंकी:पुरानी पेंशन स्कीम बहाल करने की मांग

मूनक2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

पुरानी पेंशन स्कीम बहाल करने की मांग को लेकर एनपीएस कर्मचारी यूनियन की अगुवाई में मुलाजिमों ने रोष मार्च कर पंजाब सरकार की अर्थी फूंकी।

इस मौके पर यूनियन नेता राजीव शर्मा, हरदीप जिंदल, करनैल सिंह, रामफल सिंह, सुखविंदर सिंह, मनप्रीत सिंह ने कहा कि पुरानी पेंशन स्कीम बहाली के लिए सरकार द्वारा बनाई गई रिव्यू कमेटी गठन के बाद सिर्फ कागजों में रह गई है।

कमेटी की ओर से पेंशन बहाली के नाम पर सिर्फ समय गुजारा जा रहा है क्योंकि लंबा समय बीत जाने के बावजूद कमेटी द्वारा कोई ठोस कारवाई नहीं की गई है। उन्होंने चेतावनी दी कि यदि सरकार ने जल्द पुरानी पेंशन स्कीम बहाल न की और केंद्र सरकार की तर्ज पर फैमिली पेंशन लागू न की तो संघर्ष को और तेज किया जाएगा जिसकी जिम्मेदारी प्रदेश सरकार की होगी।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंआज करवाचौथ और महिलाओं का IPL; कंगना पर फिर केस और वियना में मुंबई जैसा हमला - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- कोई महत्वपूर्ण शुभ समाचार मिलने से परिवार में खुशी भरा माहौल रहेगा। आपकी मेहनत व परिश्रम से कई महत्वपूर्ण कार्य भी संपन्न होगा। आपकी योग्यता व क्षमता पर परिवार के सदस्य गर्व महसूस करेंगे। ने...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें