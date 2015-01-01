पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

जागरूकता:स्वच्छता अभियान में नवदीप पब्लिक स्कूल प्रथम

मूनक11 घंटे पहले
  • छात्रों को समय-समय पर सेमिनार के जरिये किया जा रहा जागरूक

स्वच्छ भारत अभियान के तहत नगर पंचायत की ओर से विभिन्न स्कूलों के किए गए सर्वे में से नवदीप पब्लिक स्कूल ने सफाई के तौर पर पहला स्थान हासिल किया है। इस मौके स्कूल मैनेजमेंट सदस्य कर्मवीर सिंगला और अशोक कुमार ने बताया कि प्लास्टिक के इस्तेमाल को कम करने के लिए स्कूल द्वारा जूट के बैग तैयार करवाई गई है। उन्होंने कहा कि वातावरण की स्वच्छता बनाई रखने के लिए स्कूल हमेशा इस मुहिम में हिस्सा डालेगा। स्कूल प्रिंसिपल मनिंदर सिंह ने बताया कि स्कूल में छात्रों समय-समय पर सेमिनार के जरिये सफाई के प्रति जागरूक किया जाता है। स्कूल के छात्रों और स्टाफ द्वारा शहर के विभिन्न स्थानों पर पौधे लगाए जाते हंै।

