कोविड 19:शिक्षा विभाग के 11 व डीएवी कालेज के 6 स्टाफ मेंबर कोरोना पॉजिटिव

बठिंडा4 घंटे पहले
  कॉपी लिंक
  • कोरोना अपडेट: 59 नए पॉजिटिव केस मिले, दो लोग की माैत, 41 ठीक हुए

स्कूल-कालेज खुलने के बाद अध्यापक और स्टाफ मेंबर कोरोना की चपेट में आ गए हैं। सेहत विभाग की ओर से की गई टेस्टिंग में एजुकेशन विभाग के 11 मुलाजिम और डीएवी कालेज के 6 टीचिंग स्टाफ मेंबर कोरोना पॉजिटिव पाए गए हैं।

सेहत विभाग की ओर से राज्य सरकार के निर्देशों पर स्कूल-कालेजों में जाकर कोरोना सैंपल लिए जा रहे हैं। जिसके तहत डीईओ प्राइमरी के 5 मुलाजिम तो डीईओ सेकेंडरी विभाग के 4 मुलाजिम कोरोना पॉजिटिव पाए गए हैं।

इसके अलावा सरकारी स्कूल प्राइमरी बीबीवाला की एक महिला अध्यापक और सरकारी सेकेंडरी स्कूल मौड़ का एक पुरुष अध्यापक कोरोना की चपेट में आ गए। इसके अलावा डीएवी कालेज के 6 स्टाफ मेंबर कोरोना पॉजिटिव मिले हैं।

वीरवार को 59 नए केस मिले हैं वहीं 2 लोगों की मौत हो गई। हालांकि 41 लोग स्वस्थ भी हुए हैं। अब जिले में 438 एक्टिव केस के साथ संक्रमण का आंकड़ा 7894 तक पहुंच गया है। कोविड-19 सैंपलिंग के जिला नोडल अफसर व जिला डेंटल अफसर डा. नरेश सिंगला का कहना है कि जिन लोगों को कोरोना वायरस की पुष्टि हो रही है, अधिकतर लोग पब्लिक डीलिंग के कामों से जुड़े हैं। वहीं, लोगों ने सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग और मास्क की अनदेखी शुरू कर दी है।

कोरोना की रफ्तार अक्टूबर के मुकाबले नवंबर माह में करीब डबल है। नवंबर में 18 दिन में 748 केस मिल चुके हैं और 14 संक्रमितों की मौत हुई है। शहरी क्षेत्र में ज्यादा केस मिल रहे हैं। वहीं अक्टूबर माह के 31 दिनों में 1272 केस मिले और 32 संक्रमित मरीजों की डेथ हुई। सेहत विभाग की ओर से अब कोविड कैंप भी शुरू किए गए हैं।

सहारा जनसेवा ने किया मृतकों का अंतिम संस्कार

कोरोना संक्रमण से दो संदिग्ध मरीजों की इलाज दौरान मौत हो गई। सहारा जन सेवा वर्करों ने अंतिम संस्कार किया। निजी अस्पताल में 14 नवंबर से दाखिल 79 वर्षीय सुभाष चंद्र वासी हनुमानगढ़ को पिछले कुछ दिनों से तेज बुखार व सांस लेने में दिक्कत थि।

19 नवंबर को उनकी मौत हो गई। वहीं एक निजी अस्पताल में 15 नवंबर से दाखिल 65 वर्षीय जसवीर कौर वासी कोटशमीर की 19 नवंबर को मौत हो गई। उन्हें तेज बुखार व सांस लेने में दिक्कत आ रही थी।

