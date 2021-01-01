पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सरकारी समारोह:26 जनवरी सिर्फ सरकारी समारोह नहीं, बहुत कुर्बानियों के बाद मिला सम्मान: मनप्रीत

बठिंडा4 घंटे पहले
26 जनवरी सिर्फ सरकारी दिन नहीं है कि इस दिन सिर्फ सरकार कोई आयोजन करती है, यह दिन हमें बहुत कुर्बानियों व दर्द सहने के बाद हमारे क्रांतिकारियों की वजह से मिला है। हमें इस दिन का सम्मान करना चाहिए तथा तिरंगे को दिया गया सम्मान पूरे देश का सम्मान है, लेकिन हमारी केंद्र सरकारी ना संविधान तथा ना ही देश के चारों स्तंभों का आदर कर रही है।

उन्हें किसानों की मांग के अनुसार कृषि बिलों को रद्द करना चाहिए। यह बातें वित्तमंत्री मनप्रीत बादल ने सोमवार को बठिंडा में प्रेसवार्ता में कहीं। आप द्वारा हाल ही में कृषि बिलों पर कैप्टन अमरिंदर सिंह के मीटिंग में सहमति देने का खुलासा करने जैसी बात कही है, लेकिन आप को यह जानना होगा कि मुंबई में हुई इस सरकारी मीटिंग के अलावा देश में कहीं भी होती सरकारी मीटिंग के मिनट रिकार्ड होते हैं जिसे वह मीडिया से साझा कर चुके हैं। देश में हालात देखकर लगता है कि आप इस समय भाजपा की बी टीम के तौर पर कार्य कर रही है।

उन्होंने कहा कि कांग्रेस सरकार इस समय किसान की मृत्यु पर परिवार को 5 लाख की धनराशि दे रही है। वहीं रवनीत बिट्टू पर हमले को गलत करार देते हुए उन्होंने कहा कि यह बेहद अकल्पनीय है कि किसानों का समर्थन करने गए जनता के दो नुमांइदों पर इस तरह हमला हो सकता है, जोकि बेहद निंदनीय है। उन्होंने कहा कि केंद्र के बजट व 16वीं फाइनांस कमेटी की मीटिंग पर उनकी पूरी नजर है।

