काेराेना अपडेट:कोरोना से बठिंडा में 3, मानसा में एक की मौत

बठिंडा4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • 66 नए केस आए सामने, संक्रमितों का आंकड़ा 7051 तक पहुंचा, 361 एक्टिव केस

जिले में वीरवार को कोरोना के 66 नए मरीज सामने आए। वहीं, 38 मरीज स्वस्थ होकर घर लौटे। जबकि बठिंडा के अलग-अलग अस्पताल में इलाज के दौरान कोरोना से 3 संक्रमितों की मौत हो गई। जिले में कोरोना से अब तक 147 कोरोना संक्रमितों की मौत हो चुकी है। वीरवार को 715 लोगों के सैंपल लिए गए। जिले में अब तक 81805 लोगों की सैंपलिंग हो चुकी है।

संक्रमितों का आंकड़ा 7051 तक पहुंच गया है। जिले में 361 एक्टिव केस हैं। स्वास्थ्य विभाग कोरोना संक्रमण की रफ्तार कम करने के लिए अधिक से अधिक जांच करने पर जोर दे रहा है। अब विभाग ने रैपिड के बजाय आरटीपीसीआर द्वारा टेस्ट के लिए जोर देना शुरू कर दिया है। विभाग द्वारा अब जिन केंद्रों पर आरटी-पीसीआर जांच नहीं हो रही थी, वहां उसे भी शुरू करने की तैयारी में है।

जल्द रिजल्ट पाने के लिए मरीज करवा रहे रैपिड टेस्ट

सरकार भले ही आरटी-पीसीआर जांच पर जोर दे रही है, लेकिन जल्द परिणाम आने के कारण कुछ लोग एंटीजन रैपिड टेस्ट करवा रहे है। बठिंडा सिविल अस्पताल के फ्लू कार्नर में वीरवार को जांच कराने आए अशोक शर्मा ने बताया कि उनके 70 वर्षीय पिता जगमोहन शर्मा पिछले कुछ दिनों से सामान्य सर्दी-खांसी, बुखार से पीड़ित है, डाक्टर ने इलाज शुरू करने से पहले कोरोना टेस्ट करवाने के लिए कहा है। तुरंत इलाज शुरू करवाने के लिए रैपिड टेस्ट सही है। क्योंकि रैपिड टेस्ट से 15 से 20 मिनट में कोरोना का पता चल जाता है। वहीं, आरटी-पीसीआर जांच द्वारा रिपोर्ट के लिए तीन दिन तक इंतजार करना पड़ता है।

मास्क पहनें, दूरी बनाए रखें
सिविल सर्जन बठिंडा डा. अमरीक सिंह संधू ने बताया कि हम सभी शहरवासी चाहे तो कोरोना के दूसरी लहर को टाल सकते हैं। इन दिनों त्योहारी सीजन है जो परेशानी बढ़ा सकती है इसलिए हम सभी को अधिक सतर्क रहने की जरूरत है। भीड़-भाड़ वाले स्थानों में जाने से परहेज करना चाहिए। सार्वजनिक स्थलों पर मास्क लगाकर रखने, शारीरिक दूरी का पालन करने की आवश्यकता है क्योंकि अभी यही इससे बचाव का तरीका है।

पराली जलाने से बढ़ सकती है परेशानी
माहिर डाक्टरों के अनुसार किसी मरीज के पॉजिटिव होने पर उसके फेफड़े ज्यादा संक्रमित हो गए हैं तो उसे सौ फीसदी ठीक होना मुश्किल है। भविष्य में यदि मरीज को फेफड़े का संक्रमण हुआ तो परेशानी और बढ़ सकती है। उन्होंने बताया कि इन दिनों किसानों द्वारा जलाई जा रही पराली व दीपावली में पटाखे जलने से काफी प्रदूषण होगा। इससे पोस्ट कोविड मरीजों को सांस लेने में परेशानी का सामना करना पड़ सकता है।

मानसा में 7 नए केस मिले

मानसा। वीरवार को मानसा जिले में कोरोना पॉजिटिव के 9 नए केस सामने आए हैं, जिले में एक्टिव केसों की संख्या 86 हो गई है। वीरवार को सरदूलगढ़ निवासी एक व्यक्ति की हरियाणा के हिसार में मौत हो जाने के चलते जिले में कोरोना से मरने वाले लोगों की संख्या 36 हो गई है। सेहत विभाग की ओर कोरोना चेनको तोड़ने के लिए वीरवार को जिले में 400 संदिग्ध लोगों के सैंपल लिए है। जिले में अब तक कोरोना के 1903 मामले सामने आ चुके हैं।

