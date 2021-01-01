पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

नामांकन:3 दिन में बठिंडा निगम चुनाव के लिए 306, जिले में 886 ने भरा नामांकन

बठिंडा4 घंटे पहले
  • आज आखिरी दिन 400 से ज्यादा नामांकन दाखिल होने की संभावना

नामांकन भरने के तीसरे दिन तक मंगलवार को जिले में 886 उम्मीदवारों ने नगर निगम, नगर कौंसिल व नगर कौंसिल चुनाव के लिए नामांकन भरे। इनमें से अकेले बठिंडा नगर निगम की 50 सीटों के लिए 306 उम्मीदवार नामांकन भर चुके हैं जबकि 3 फरवरी को आखिरी दिन सभी 17 रिटर्निंग अफसरों के पास 400 से ज्यादा नामांकन दाखिल होने की संभावना है।

पहले दिन 30 जनवरी को 52, 1 फरवरी को 218 जबकि 2 फरवरी को 616 नामजदगी पत्र भरे गए। तीसरे दिन निगम चुनाव के लिए 164 उम्मीदवार जबकि कोठागुरु के लिए 36, भगता के लिए 27, मलूका के लिए 20, भाईरूपा के लिए 46, मौड़ के लिए 39, रामा के लिए 73, भुच्चो के लिए 22, नथाना के लिए 41, गोनियाना के लिए 59, संगत के लिए 27, कोटशमीर के लिए 34 तथा कोटफत्ता के लिए 26 उम्मीदवारों ने नामजदगी पत्र दाखिल करवाए। इसके अलावा महराज व लहरा मुहब्बत में किसी भी उम्मीदवार ने नामांकन दाखिल नहीं कराया।

4 को पड़ताल, 5 को नाम वापसी : नामांकन पत्रों की पड़ताल 4 फरवरी की जाएगी जबकि 5 फरवरी को नामांकन पत्र वापस लिए जाएंगे तथा इसी दिन ही उम्मीदवारों को चुनाव निशान अलॉट किए जाएंगे। चुनाव प्रचार 12 फरवरी को शाम 5 बजे तक किया जा सकेगा जबकि 14 फरवरी को सुबह 8 से शाम 4 बजे तक मतदान होगा और 17 फरवरी को वोटों की गिनती की जाएगी।

वार्ड 43 में सबसे अधिक 11 महिला उम्मीदवार भिड़ेंगी
महिला आरक्षित वार्ड नंबर 43 में एक साथ 11 महिलाएं आमने-सामने हैं। इनमें विभिन्न 5 राजनीतिक दलों के अलावा 6 आजाद उम्मीदवार के तौर पर चुनाव लड़ रही है और सभी ने अपने नामांकन दाखिल करवाकर मुहिम तेज कर दी है। इस वार्ड में 3582 वोटें हैं जिनमें से 1639 महिलाएं जबकि 1886 पुरुष हैं। निगम का शायद ही कोई ऐसा वार्ड होगा जिसमें 11 उम्मीदवारों और वो भी महिलाएं चुनाव लड़ रही हों।

यहां कांटे की टक्कर रहेगी। वार्ड में कांग्रेस की अनीता गोयल, भाजपा की शकुंतला देवी, अकाली दल की कर्मजीत कौर गुरथड़ी, आम आदमी पार्टी की अमरपाल कौर, बहुजन समाज पार्टी से राज रानी के अलावा 6 आजाद उम्मीदवार हैं जिनमें नीतू ठाकुर, शमां रानी, पायल रानी, मोनिका शर्मा, निर्मला देवी सचदेवा, रेणु बाला मसौण शामिल हैं।

