बच्चों को एचआईवी संक्रमित खून चढ़ाने का मामला:बठिंडा सिविल अस्पताल ब्लड बैंक के 4 कांट्रेक्ट लैब टेक्नीशियन डिसमिस

बठिंडाएक घंटा पहले
ब्लड बैंक में अक्टूबर व नवंबर के मध्य थैलेसीमिया पीड़ित बच्चों को एड्स संक्रमित खून चढ़ाने के मामले में जांच के बाद सेहत मंत्री बलबीर सिंह सिद्धू ने बठिंडा ब्लड बैंक में कार्यरत चार कांट्रेक्ट लैब टेक्नीशियनों को जांच के बाद दोषी पाए जाने पर नौकरी से डिसमिस कर दिया है। सेहत विभाग की अक्टूबर माह के बाद यह दूसरी बड़ी कार्रवाई है जबकि 3 अक्टूबर के केस में जहां एक एमएलटी बलदेव रोमाणा जेल में है तो कांट्रेक्ट पर बीटीओ डा. करिश्मा व एलटी रिचा को सस्पेंड किया जा चुका है।

उक्त मामले में 8 से 12 साल के मध्य बच्चों को एचआईवी संक्रमित खून चढ़ाया गया जिसकी ब्लड बैंक में जांच नहीं हुई थी। हालांकि कार्रवाई की लिखित जानकारी सिविल अस्पताल नहीं पहुंची है, लेकिन सेक्रेटरी हेल्थ हुस्न लाल ने कार्रवाई होने की बात स्वीकार की है। स्वास्थ्य मंत्री बलबीर सिद्धू के आदेश पर 4 एमएलटी को डिसमिस किया गया है। अकेले बठिंडा ब्लड बैंक में थैलेसीमिया के तीन बच्चों के एचआईवी संक्रमित होने पर तहलका मच गया था तथा लगातार मामले सामने आने के बाद सेहत विभाग को ठेस पहुंची है। वहीं विजिलेंस जांच की मांग की गई।

लगातार एचआईवी संक्रमित खून लगने के पीछे साजिश होने की आशंका, होगी विजिलेंस जांच

बठिंडा के सरकारी सिविल अस्पताल के ब्लड बैंक से एक महिला के अलावा तीन थैलेसीमिया पीड़ित बच्चों को एचआईवी पॉजिटिव डोनरों का बिना जांच खून चढ़ने के मामले में जहां सेहत विभाग चार एलटी को डिसमिस करने की कार्रवाई कर चुका है, वहीं लगातार ब्लड बैंक में ही इस तरह की घटनाएं घटित होने को संयोग नहीं माना जा सकता तथा इसी बात ने सेहत विभाग को बुरी तरह उलझा दिया है।

रक्त की जांच नहीं होना तथा उनके थैलेसीमिया मरीजों को चढ़ने के अलावा अन्य कई केस, जिनका अभी रिकार्ड सेहत विभाग को मालूम नहीं है, को लेकर आशंकित सेहत विभाग इसकी विजिलेंस जांच करवाने की तैयारी कर रहा है ताकि इस मामले की तह तक पहुंचा जा सके। वहीं सेक्रेटरी हेल्थ हुस्न लाल के निर्देश पर डेढ़ माह बाद सिविल सर्जन को ब्लड बैंक चेक करने की याद आई। सिविल सर्जन डा. अमरीक सिंह संधू ने पूरी टीम के साथ ब्लड बैंक का दो घंटे तक रिकार्ड चेक किया तथा सभी कर्मचारियों से मीटिंग कर जरूरी निर्देश दिए। रविवार को भी सिविल सर्जन ने ब्लड बैंक में तीन घंटे लगाकर जांच की थी।

सेहत विभाग को विजीलेंस जांच से सच सामने आने की उम्मीद
अक्टूबर 2020 में पहले केस के सामने आने तथा लोकल टीम द्वारा की गई जांच में ब्लड बैंक के सारे स्टाफ का रोल शक के दायरे में आने तथा अपना काम ईमानदारी से पूरा नहीं करने के चलते ब्लड बैंक के सभी लोकल कर्मियों का नाम सामने आने के बाद भले ही एक्शन हो गया हो, लेकिन सेहत विभाग एक के बाद एक एचआईवी संक्रमित केसों के सामने आने के बाद इसे सामान्य नहीं मान रहा है। सेहत विभाग की मानें तो एक ही ब्लड बैंक से इतने एचआईवी संक्रमण के केस नहीं हो सकते तथा इसमें किसी तरह की शरारत हो सकती है, इसलिए विभाग भविष्य में किसी तरह का कोई खतरा मोल नहीं लेना चाहता, क्योंकि टीम के होते हुए भी संक्रमित खून अगर ब्लड बैंक में पहुंच सकता है तो विभाग इसकी गंभीरता को समझ रहा है। विजिलेंस इंक्वायरी के माध्यम से सेहत विभाग इस मामले में छिपे तथ्यों को सामने लाकर संक्रमण फैलने व फैलाने वालों पर लगाम कसना चाहता है।

अब तक 10 लोगों को ब्लड बैंक बुलाया
उच्चधिकारियों के निर्देश के बाद ब्लड बैंक द्वारा ऐसे सभी डोनरों की सैंपलिंग का काम शुरू हो गया है जिन्होंने लॉकडाउन के दौरान सिविल अस्पताल व कैंपों में ब्लड डोनेट किया था। सोमवार को भी दो डोनर टेस्ट करवाने पहुंचे थे। अपने दफ्तर से 100 कदमाें कीं दूरी पर स्थित ब्लड बैंक में सिविल सर्जन डा. अमरीक सिंह को वहां जाने के लिए सेक्रेटरी हेल्थ हुस्न लाल द्वारा निर्देश दिए गए जो बेहद हैरानीजनक हैं।

सोमवार को डॉ. अमरीक सिंह संधू के अलावा एसएमओ मनिंदर सिंह, डीएमसी रमन सिंगला, डॉ. नरेश सिंगला व अन्य ने ब्लड बैंक का दौरा किया तथा रिकार्ड जांचा। सिविल सर्जन ने रजिस्टर व रिकॉर्ड में गलती होने पर नीचे सुधार कर दोबारा एंट्री करने की बात कही। ब्लड बैंक टीम ने अब तक 8 से 10 लोगों को ट्रेस कर ब्लड बैंक बुलाया गया है ।

साजिश की संभावना, विजिलेंस इंक्वायरी का करेंगे प्रस्ताव
बठिंडा ब्लड बैंक में अक्टूबर माह से एक के बाद एक थैलेसीमिया बच्चों में एचआईवी के केस सामने आना जहां चिंताजनक हैं, वहीं इस मामले में किसी तरह की शरारत या साजिश भी हो सकती है। जिसके लिए सेहत विभाग विजिलेंस इंक्वायरी का प्रस्ताव कर रहा है ताकि भविष्य में ऐसी घटनाएं रोकी जा सके।
हुस्न लाल, सेक्रेटरी हेल्थ, पंजाब सरकार

