अपराध:नशा और शराब तस्करी के आरोप में 6 काबू, दो फरार

बठिंडाएक घंटा पहले
जिला पुलिस ने नशा व शराब तस्करी करने वाले 8 लोगों के खिलाफ विभिन्न थानों में केस दर्ज किया है। इसमें 6 लोगों को मौके पर गिरफ्तार किया है। जबकि दो पुलिस को चकमा देकर फरार हो गए। थाना कैनाल कालोनी के एसआई सतपाल सिंह ने गुप्त सूचना के आधार पर संगुआणा बस्ती स्थित सेवा केंद्र के पास बलराज नगर बठिंडा निवासी आरोपी जसबीर सिंह और शहीद उधम सिंह नगर निवासी रविंदर सिंह नशीली गोलियों की तस्करी करते हैं।

सूचना के आधार पर पुलिस ने माैके पर छापेमारी कर दोनों आरोपियों को 150 गोलियों के साथ गिरफ्तार किया गया। जिनके खिलाफ एनडीपीएस एक्ट के तहत मामला दर्ज किया गया। आरोपियों से नशा तस्करी के संबंध में पूछताछ की जा रही है। वहीं थाना नथाना के एएसआई ज्ञान चंद ने गांव तुंगवाली में अवैध शराब बनाने के मामले में आरोपी सतनाम सिंह निवासी गांव तुंगवाली को 10 बोतल अवैध शराब व साजो सामान के साथ गिरफ्तार किया गया। वहीं थाना बालियांवाली के एएसआई चरणजीत सिंह ने गांव कोटड़ा कोड़ियावाला निवासी काला सिंह, बलवंत सिंह को 400 लीटर लाहन समेत गिरफ्तार कर मामला दर्ज किया। वहीं थाना तलवंडी साबो के हवलदार भूपिंदर सिंह ने आरोपी गगनदीप सिंह, अमनदीप सिंह निवासी गाव नथेहा, लवप्रीत सिंह निवासी गोलेवाला को 46 बोतल हरियाणा मार्का शराब की तस्करी के आरोप में मामला दर्ज किया। इसमें आरोपी गगनदीप सिंह को मौके पर गिरफ्तार कर लिया गया, जबकि अमनदीप सिंह व लवप्रीत सिंह मौके से फरार हो गए।

