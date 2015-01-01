पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

काेराेना अपडेट:कोरोना से 7 की मौत, मृतकों में अधिकतर हाइपरटेंशन, किडनी और दिल के रोगी थे

बठिंडाएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
बठिंडा में सेहत विभाग की टीम कोरोना सैंपल लेते हुए।
  • तीन नये पॉजिटिव केस मिलने से संक्रमिताें का आंकड़ा 8110 तक पहुंचा
  • अब तक 177 लोगों की हो चुकी है मौत, अब जिले में 421 एक्टिव केस, 6566 लोग ठीक हो चुके

मंगलवार को जिला भर में 7 लोगों की कोरोना से मौत हो गई वहीं 3 नए केस सामने आए हैं जबकि 38 लोग ठीक हुए हैं। कोरोना संक्रमण अब खतरनाक मोड़ पर आ गया है। जिले में कोरोना से मरने वालों की संख्या 177 तक पहुंच गई है। अब तक कोरोना से मरने वालों में अधिकतर हाइपरटेंशन, किडनी और दिल की बीमारी से ग्रस्त थे। खतरे वाली बात यह है कि अब मरने वालों की आयु का स्तर नीचे आ गया है। अब 50 से नीचे आयु वाले भी मौत का शिकार हो रहे हैं।

स्वास्थ्य विभाग के अधिकारियों ने आम जनता से अपील की है कि बीमार व्यक्तियों को जांच जल्द से जल्द करवाएं ताकि समय पर इलाज शुरू हो सके। निजी अस्पताल पहुंचने वाले अधिकतर संक्रमित मरीजों में सांस फूलने, गले की खराश और थकावट की ज्यादा शिकायतें आ रही हैं। माहिर डॉक्टरों के अनुसार मरीजों में संक्रमण की पुष्टि होने पर जो लक्षण पहले 12 दिन बाद आते थे, वे अब दूसरे और तीसरे दिन ही आ रहे हैं। इसका मुख्य कारण संक्रमित और स्वस्थ्य व्यक्ति का एक्सपोजर ज्यादा होना है।

यानी जब कोई स्वस्थ व्यक्ति कैरियर स्टेज (बिना लक्षण) के व्यक्ति के संपर्क में आता है तो उससे संक्रमित हो जाता है। इसका मुख्य कारण सोशल डिस्टेंस का पालन व मास्क का इस्तेमाल न करना है। कोरोना वायरस एक व्यक्ति से दूसरे व्यक्ति तक सांस और मुंह से निकलने वाले बारीक ड्राॅपलेट के जरिये पहुंचता है। वहीं मरीजों के ज्यादा गंभीर होने का कारण यह भी है कि जिन लोगों को बीपी और शुगर के अलावा अन्य कोई रोग है तो वह पहले ही कमजोर इम्युनिटी झेल रहे होते हैं।

ऐसे में बिना मास्क के जब लोग एक-दूसरे के संपर्क में आते है तो पता नहीं चलता कि इंफेक्शन कहां से मिल रहा है। बठिंडा के आदेश अस्पताल में 20 नवंबर से दाखिल कोरोना संक्रमित 85 वर्षीय संत बाई विचार अटोल नंद वासी आंनदपुर ट्रस्ट मध्यप्रदेश की 23 नवंबर को इलाज के दौरान मौत हो गई। बताया जा रहा है वह कि वायरल के साथ-साथ किडनी, हाइपरटेंशन, दिल की बीमारियों संबंधी समस्याओं से ग्रसित थी।

सिविल सर्जन कार्यालय, बस स्टैंड व कॉलेजों में सैंपलिंग जारी

स्वास्थ्य विभाग की टीमों द्वारा कॉलेजों में कोरोना जांच शुरू करवा दी है। कोविड-19 सैंपलिंग के जिला नोडल अफसर व जिला डेंटल अफसर डा. नरेश सिंगला का कहना है कि एक सप्ताह में 489 से ज्यादा कोरोना टेस्ट स्कूल व कालेजों में किए गए हैं। इनमें करीब 30 से ज्यादा पॉजिटिव मिलें है। मंगलवार को सिविल सर्जन कार्यालय में तैनात 47 कर्मचारियों की कोविड सैंपलिंग की गई। वहीं बस स्टैंड परिसर में स्वास्थ्य विभाग की मोबाइल टीम द्वारा 150, मिनी सचिवालय के विभिन्न कार्यालय से 31 कर्मचारियों के सैंपल लिए गए।

उन्होंने बताया कि प्रतिदिन अलग-अलग सरकार व प्राईवेट संस्थानों में सेहत विभाग की मोबाइल टीम द्वारा सैंपलिंग की जाएगी। इसके बाद अन्य कॉलेजों में भी टीमें जाएंगी और जांच होगी। इसके अलावा बठिंडा सिविल अस्पताल स्थित फ्लू कार्नर से रैपिड 24, मौड़ मंडी से 17, नथाना से 7, रामपुराफूल से 16, भगता से 16, गोनियाना से 16, संगत 18, तलवंडी साबो से 18, बालियांवाली से 20 रामा मंडी से 17 व घुद्दा अस्पताल से 5 संदिग्धों के सैंपल लिए गए।

इसके अलावा निजी लैब व अस्पताल अरुण अस्पताल से 9, भसीन लैब से 45, इंद्राणी अस्पताल से 11, दिल्ली हार्ट से 12, बराड़ अस्पताल से 5 गोल्ड लैब से 2 संदिग्ध के सैंपल लिए गए। कुल 279 सैंपलों में 9 पॉजिटिव मिले हैं। नए कोरोना पॉजिटिव मरीज अग्रवाल कालोनी से 1, अजीत रोड़ से 1, गुरुगोविंद सिंह नगर से 1, गणेशा बस्ती से 1, सिविल लाइन एरिए से 1, नई बस्ती से 1, सिटी होम बल्ला राम नगर से 1 के अलावा शहर के अन्य क्षेत्र से 9 संक्रमित मिले हैं।

लक्षण मिलते ही जांच करवाएं: डाॅ. सिंगला

जिला नोडल अफसर व जिला डेंटल अफसर डाॅ. नरेश सिंगला ने बताया कि आजकल लोग कोरोना संक्रमण को हलके में लेने लगे हैं। लापरवाही का ही नतीजा है कि लोग देरी से जांच करवाते हैं और हालत बिगड़ने पर अस्पताल पहुंचते हैं। ऐसे में अस्पताल आने के 48 घंटे के भीतर मौत हो जाती है। इसलिए जरूरी है कि शुरुआती लक्षण मिलते ही जांच करवाएं ताकि समय पर जांच की रिपोर्ट आए और जल्दी इलाज शुरू किया जा सके।

उन्होंने ने बताया कि सोमवार व मंगलवार को सिविल अस्पताल स्थित फ्लू कार्नर ओपीडी का औचक निरीक्षण किया गया। इस दौरान स्टाफ द्वारा की जा रही कोविड सैंपलिंग की व्यवस्था देखी। फ्लू कार्नर में तैनात स्टाफ द्वारा सैंपलिंग दौरान पीपीई किट, ग्लब्ज व मास्क आदि का प्रयोग न करने, वहीं सैंपल लेने की प्रक्रिया की जांच की और मरीजों को आ रही परेशानियां भी जानी। डॉ. सिंगला ने बताया कि उन्होंने स्टाफ सदस्यों और यहां जांच करवाने आए लोगों से भी बात की। वहीं स्टाफ को ऐसी लापरवाही न बरतने की चेतावनी दी।

