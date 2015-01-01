पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

काेराेना अपडेट:जिंदगी दांव पर लगाने वाले 7,500 कोरोना वॉरियर्स का चयन, वैक्सीन में मिलेगी पहल

बठिंडा4 घंटे पहले
प्रतिकात्मक फोटो
  • जिले में एक और व्यक्ति की मौत, 40 नए पॉजिटिव केस मिले, 20 लोग हुए ठीक
  • चुने गए ग्रुप में सेहत, पुलिस और सफाई के अलावा व अन्य विभागों के कर्मी भी शामिल

कोरोना वैक्सीन आने के आसार और इनके मिलने की दशा में सेहत विभाग ने इसे सुरक्षित रखने की तैयारी लगभग पूरी कर ली है। यह भी कमोबेश तय हो गया कि जिले में वैक्सीन खेप आई तो यह वैक्सीन पहले जो कोरोना के खतरे के बीच काम कर रहे हैं, यानी फ्रंटलाइन वॉरियर हैं उनकाे लगेगी।

ऐसे 7,500 से ज्यादा लोगों की पहचान की गई है, जिसमें सेहत विभाग और निजी अस्पताल के कर्मचारी जिसमें डाक्टर, नर्स, लैब टेक्नीशियन, मेडिकल स्टॉफ, हेल्थ वर्कर, सफाई कर्मी, सर्वे टीम व आंगनबाड़ी कार्यकर्ता, नगर निगम व पुलिस कर्मचारी शामिल हैं।

इस वर्ग के पूरा होने के बाद सरकार व विभाग 45 से 60 की उम्र वाले बीपी, शुगर, अस्थमा व अन्य गंभीर बीमारी से पीड़ित मरीजों पर फोकस करेगा। दरअसल कोरोना में मरने वाले अधिकांश बीपी, शुगर, अस्थमा व अन्य गंभीर बीमारी से पीड़ित थे।

वैक्सीन को आने पर उसे सुरक्षित व कोल्ड चेन में रखने के लिए भी पूरा इंतजाम कर लिया गया है।

जिला टीकाकरण अफसर डा. मीनाक्षी सिंगला ने बताया कि जिन कर्मचारियों को वैक्सीन लगेगी उनकी डिटेल आधार कार्ड से लिंक की जाएगी ताकि टीकाकरण के दौरान कोई गड़बड़ी न हो। खास बात यह है कि वैक्सीन के लिए किसी से कोई चार्ज नहीं लिया जाएगा। सभी कर्मचारियों को वैक्सीन नि:शुल्क लगाई जाएगी। वैक्सीनेशन के लिए टास्क फोर्स टीम उपलब्ध है, जरूरत पड़ने पर संख्या बढ़ा दी जाएगी।

कोरोना की दूसरी लहर से निपटने को प्रशासन तैयार

सिविल सर्जन बठिंडा डा. अमरीक सिंह संधू ने बताया कि होम आइसोलेट कोरोना संक्रमित मरीजों की निगरानी बढ़ा दी गई है। इसके लिए अलग-अलग जगहों पर मेडिकल टीमों का गठन कर तैनाती की गई हैं।

प्रशासन की तरफ से त्योहारी सीजन में मास्क पहनने, हाथ धोने और सामाजिक दूरी बनाकर रखने की अपील की जा रही है ताकि कोरोना संक्रमण के फैलाव को रोकने और इसकी दूसरी लहर से निपटा जा सके। सिविल सर्जन का कहना है कि जिन्हें फीवर या कोई अन्य दिक्कत है वे तुरंत जांच करवाएं।

जिले में 398 एक्टिव केस

मंगलवार को कोरोना के 40 नए केस मिले। अब कुल पॉजिटिव 7488 हो गए हंै। जिले में एक और व्यक्ति की मौत के बाद मरने वालों की संख्या 155 हो गई है। वहीं 20 लोगों ने कोरोना को मात दी। जिले में अब 398 एक्टिव केस हैं। डा. मीनाक्षी सिंगला ने बताया कि गाइडलाइंस के मुताबिक वैक्सीन लगाने से संबंधित निर्देश भेज गए हैं।

मानसा में 8 नए केस आएमंगलवार को मानसा जिले में 8 नए केस सामने आए हैं, वहीं 13 लोगों को छुट्टी दे दी गई है। अब तक कोरोना से मरने वाले लोगों की संख्या 37 है, वहीं जिले में एक्टिव केसों की संख्या 105 हो गई है। सेहत विभाग द्वारा कोरोना चेन को तोड़ने के लिए मंगलवार को जिले में 473 लोगों के सैंपल लिए गए। 2017 मामले सामने आ चुके हैं।

