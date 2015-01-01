पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

धरना प्रदर्शन:26-27 को दिल्ली धरने में बड़ी संख्या में शामिल होंगे किसान, गांवों में मार्च

बठिंडाएक घंटा पहले
  • 18 को जिला मुख्यालय पर प्रदेश सरकार के खिलाफ धरना प्रदर्शन

भास्कर न्यूज| भारतीय किसान यूनियन एकता उगराहां की प्रांतीय कमेटी की बैठक बुधवार को टीचर्स होम में हुई जिसमें सभी जिलों के प्रधान, सचिव व प्रांतीय पदाधिकारियों ने शिरकत की। प्रदेश प्रधान जोगिंदर सिंह उगराहां ने कहा कि केंद्र की मोदी सरकार की ओर से किसान विरोधी कानूनों को रद करवाने के लिए चल रहे संघर्ष जारी रहेंगे, वहीं 26 व 27 नवंबर को बड़ी संख्या में किसान दिल्ली के धरने में शामिल होंगे जिसकी तैयारियां जोर-शोर से चल रही हैं। उन्होंने बताया कि 26 नवंबर को खनौरी व डबवाली में हरियाणा की सीमा के नजदीक किसान-मजदूरों के बड़े काफिले एकत्र करके दिल्ली की ओर मोर्चा किया जाएगा। तैयारी मुहिम के दौरान 21, 22 व 23 नवंबर को गांवों में महिलाओं की ओर से झंडा मार्च निकाले जाएंगे जबकि शाम को नौजवानों की ओर से मशाल मार्च किए जाएंगे। बैठक के दौरान सर्वसम्मति से फैसला किया गया कि कैप्टन सरकार के खिलाफ 18 नवंबर को प्रदेश भर में जिला मुख्यालय के आगे धरना-प्रदर्शन करके डीसी को मांग पत्र दिए जाएंगे। मुलतानिया ओवरब्रिज के समीप ट्रैक के बाहर धरना जारी : मुलतानिया ओवरब्रिज के समीप रेलवे ट्रैक के बाहर किसानों की ओर से लगाए धरने में बुधवार को भारी संख्या में किसानों ने शिरकत की। साझा मंच के नेता अमरजीत हनी, बिंदर फरीदकोट कोटली ने कहा कि मोदी सरकार की ओर से लोक विरोधी कानूनों के खिलाफ संघर्ष जारी है जिसमें बड़ी संख्या में लोग शामिल हो रहे हैं। केंद्र सरकार ने किसान संगठनों को बैठक का बुलावा भेजा है जिसका वे स्वागत करते हैं। दूसरी ओर माल गाड़ियां बंद करके पंजाब की आर्थिक नाकाबंदी की जा रही है। मोदी सरकार बैठक से पहले मालगाड़ियां चलाए तथा बातचीत के लिए माहौल तैयार करे। धरने को संबोधित करते कुल हिंद किसान सभा के प्रांतीय वर्किंग कमेटी के प्रधान बलकरण सिंह बराड़ ने बताया कि किसान संगठनों की बैठक हो रही है, जिसमें दिल्ली की बैठक में जाने के बारे में फैसला लिया जाएगा। वहीं 26-27 नवंबर को दिल्ली मोर्चा लगाने के लिए तमाम गांवों में जोरदार तैयारी चल रही है। भाकियू मानसा जिला बठिंडा के प्रधान जगसीर सिंह, महासचिव सुखदर्शन सिंह, जमहूरी किसान सभा के वरिष्ठ उपप्रधान नैब सिंह, भाकियू एकता सिद्धूपुर बठिंडा ब्लॉक के प्रधान कुलवंत सिंह, भाकियू एकता डकौंदा के प्रांतीय वरिष्ठ उपप्रधान गुरदीप सिंह, देहाती मजदूर सभा के जिला महासचिव प्रकाश सिंह नंदगढ़ ने संबोधित किया।

