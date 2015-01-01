पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

आत्महत्या:कान के ऑपरेशन के बाद सिर दर्द से परेशान व्यक्ति ने फंदा लगाया

बठिंडा10 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

जनता नगर गली नंबर 8 में एक व्यक्ति ने फंदा लगाकर अपनी जान दे दी। मृतक की पहचान राजिंदर कुमार के तौर पर हुई है। थाना कैनाल के एएसआई प्रकाश ने बताया कि उनको दोपहर 3 बजे के करीब पुलिस कंट्रोल रूम से सूचना मिली कि जनता नगर गली नंबर 8 में राजिंदर कुमार नामक एक व्यक्ति ने फंदा लगा लिया है।

मृतक की पत्नी नीतू ने बयान दर्ज करवाए हैं कि उसके पति का कुछ समय पहले कान का ऑपरेशन हुआ था। जिसकी वजह से उसके सिर में दर्द रहता था। जिस वजह से वह लंबे समय से सिर के दर्द से मानसिक तौर पर परेशान रहने लगा था। इसी वजह से उसने खुदकुशी कर ली।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंअहमदाबाद में आज रात से 57 घंटे का कर्फ्यू, सूरत और वडोदरा में कर्फ्यू पर आज शाम तक फैसला - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय व्यवहारिक दृष्टिकोण रखना आपके कार्यों को उचित रूप से संपन्न करने में कामयाब करेगा। अपनी व्यक्तिगत रूचि संबंधी गतिविधियों में समय व्यतीत करने से सुकून मिलेगा। किसी नजदीकी रिश्तेदार के य...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें