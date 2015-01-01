पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

बठिंडा के भगताभाईका की घटना:पुश्तैनी जमीन हड़पने को सुपरिंटेंडेंट इंजीनियर ने एनआरआई युवती की घर में घुसकर हत्या की

बठिंडा34 मिनट पहले
राजविंदर कौर ।
  • मोहाली से हार्निया का ऑपरेशन करा रात को ही लौटी थी घर
  • जिस युवती की हत्या हुई उसे गोद ले रखा था आरोपी की मौसी ने

फिरोजपुर नहरी विभाग में सुपरिंटेंडेंट इंजीनियर (एसई) ने गुरजिंदर सिंह बाहिया ने आधी रात को भगताभाईका में स्थित अपने मौसी के बेटे सुरिंदपाल सिंह के घर में घुसकर पिस्तौल से ताबड़तोड़ फायरिंग कर दी। हमले में एक युवती की मौत हो गई जबकि परिवार के तीन लोग गंभीर घायल हो गए। मृतका की पहचान राजविंदर कौर उर्फ राजू के तौर पर हुई है। घायलों की पहचान सुरिंदरपाल सिंह, रूपिंदर सिंह उर्फ रोमी व दर्शन सिंह के तौर पर हुई है।

मृतका एनआरआई है जो 26अक्टूबर को ही भगता भाईका लौटी थी। परिवार के अनुसार नानके परिवार की पुश्तैनी जमीन हड़पने के लिए गुरजिंदर सिंह बाहिया वासी गणपति इनक्लेव ने वारदात को अंजाम दिया। थाना दयालपुरा पुलिस ने बताया कि आरोपी पर हत्या व इरादा हत्या का मामला दर्ज किया है। वारदात में आरोपी भी जख्मी है। उसे अस्पताल से छुट्टी मिलने के बाद अरेस्ट कर लिया जाएगा।

नानके की 60 किल्ले जमीन के लिए वारदात

आरोपी के हिस्से आई 15 किल्ले क्योंकि 2 भाई हैं, मौसी के बेटे को 30 किल्ले मिली, इसी बात की रंजिश थी

थाना दयालपुरा के एसएचओ इंस्पेक्टर अमनपाल विर्क ने बताया कि पुलिस को शिकायत देकर भगता भाईका निवासी सुरिंदरपाल सिंह उर्फ कक्कू ने बताया कि गुरजिंदर सिंह बाहिया उसकी मौसी का बेटा है। उसके नानके मोगा जिले के गांव ठिठाई भाईका में है। उनका कोई मामा नहीं होने के चलते नानके परिवार ने अपनी पुश्तैनी 60 किल्ले जमीन तीन हिस्सों में बांट दी थी। इकलौता होने के कारण उसके हिस्से में 30 किल्ले जमीन आती थी, जबकि गुरजिंदर सिंह बाहिया दो भाई होने के चलते उनके हिस्से में 15-15 किल्ले जमीन आती थी। इसी को लेकर आराेपी रंजिश रखे हुए थे। मां ने नानके गांव के रहने वाले दर्शन सिंह की बेटी राजविंदर कौर उर्फ राजू को गोद लिया था। राजविंदर कौर को पढ़ा लिखाकर कनाडा भेजा था जो करीब 8 साल से कनाडा में रह रही थी। हाल ही में कनाडा से लौटी थी।

26 अक्टूबर को ही कनाडा से लौटी थी राजविंदर कौर...

26 अक्टूबर को राजविंदर कौर उर्फ राजू कनाडा से आई थी। राजविंदर कौर को हर्नियां की समस्या थी, दो दिन पहले ही मोहाली में आप्रेरशन हुआ था। वीरवार को राजविंदर कौर को छुट्टी मिलने पर उनके रिश्तेदार रूपिंदर सिंह निवासी अजीत रोड बठिंडा, दर्शन सिंह रात करीब दो बजे भगता भाईका पहुुंचे थे। उनके पहुंचने के कुछ समय बाद ही गुरजिंदर सिंह बाहिया घर आ धमका और आते ही जमीन को लेकर झगड़ा शुरू कर दिया। उसे समझाने लगे तो पिस्टल निकाली और गोलियां चलानी शुरू कर दीं। गोली लगने से राजू की मौत हो गई।

