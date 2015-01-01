पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

ये लापरवाही की इंतहां है:एक और 11 साल के थैलेसीमिया पीड़ित बच्चे की रिपोर्ट आई एचआईवी पॉजिटिव

  • बठिंडा सिविल अस्पताल केे ब्लड बैंक में एचआईवी संक्रमित बच्चों के आने का थम नहीं रहा सिलसिला

बठिंडा सिविल अस्पताल के ब्लड बैंक में लापरवाही की इंतहा हो गई। अब एक और 11 साल का थैलेसीमिया पीड़ित बच्चा एचआईवी पॉजिटिव पाया गया है। ब्लड बैंक के अधिकारियों और मुलाजिमों की घटिया कारगुजारी के चलते थैलेसीमिया पीड़ित बच्चों को खामियाजा भुगतना पड़ रहा है। 3 अक्टूबर 2020 से 17 नवंबर तक पहले ही 3 थैलेसीमिया पीड़ित बच्चों व एक अन्य महिला को एचआईवी संक्रमित रक्त चढ़ाने का मामला सामने आ चुका है। मंगलवार को बठिंडा में एक और थैलेसीमिया बच्चा पॉजिटिव पाया गया।

दो साल से अस्पताल में चढ़ाया जा रहा था ब्लड, अब मामले आने से टेस्ट हुआ तो संक्रमित निकला, 3 बच्चे पहले ही मिल चुके हैं पॉजिटिव

बीकानेर जिले से संबंधित 11 वर्षीय इस बच्चे को पिछले करीब दो साल से सिविल अस्पताल बठिंडा में रक्त चढ़ रहा है, लेकिन अब लगातार थैलेसीमिया बच्चों के पॉजिटिव आने के बाद सिविल अस्पताल में उनका एचआईवी टेस्ट हो रहा है जिसमें मंगलवार को इस बात का खुलासा हुआ।

सेहत विभाग की लचर व्यवस्था का पता इस बात से ही लग जाता है कि कार्रवाई के नाम पर अब तक एक आरोपी को छोड़कर बाकी 6 कांट्रेक्ट कर्मचारी सेहत विभाग ने सस्पेंड किए हैं, लेकिन ब्लड बेंक की वर्किंग को लेकर जिम्मेदार अधिकारियों को अभी तक जांच से दूर ही रखा जा रहा है।

बठिंडा में 40 थैलेसीमिया पीड़ित बच्चों को हर माह चढ़ा ब्लड

आलम यह है कि बठिंडा अस्पताल के सिविल सर्जन डा. अमरीक सिंह संधू डेढ़ माह बाद सेक्रेटरी हेल्थ हुस्न लाल के निर्देश के बाद ब्लड बैंक की रविवार को पहली बार जांच करने पहुंचे जोकि बेहद अचरज भरा है। दूसरों के खून पर जिंदगी जी रहे थैलेसीमिया पीड़ित बच्चों को बिना जांच रक्त चढ़ाने के मामले का खुलासा होने के बाद सेहत विभाग की बेहद भद्द पिट चुकी है तथा संख्या यहीं थमती नजर नहीं आ रही है क्योंकि बठिंडा में 40 थैलेसीमिया मरीज बच्चों को हर माह रक्त चढ़ रहा था।

वहीं, थैलेसीमिया बच्चों की देखरेख करती बठिंडा थैलेसीमिया वेलफेयर एसोसिएशन के प्रधान सुरेश पाल गर्ग, सचिव महिंदर सिंह व प्रवीण कुमार ने कहा कि बार-बार सिविल अस्पताल के ब्लड बैंक में थैलेसीमिया पीड़ित बच्चों के एचआईवी पॉजिटिव आने के बाद सभी अभिभावक इसके खिलाफ बुधवार को ब्लड बैंक में प्रदर्शन करेंगे। इस बात की पुष्टि करते हुए चिल्ड्रन अस्पताल के डा. सतीश जिंदल ने कहा कि एक और बच्चा टेस्ट में पॉजिटिव आ गया है जिसका इलाज एआरटी सेंटर पर शुरू हो गया है।

इधर, डिसमिस कर्मचारियों के समर्थन में बंद किए ब्लड बैंक

ब्लड बैंक में डिसमिस किए एलटी कर्मचारियों के समर्थन में जिला बठिंडा के सभी सरकारी अस्पतालों के मेडिकल लैब टेक्नीशियन एसोसिएशन के आह्वान पर सभी ब्लड बैंकों में काम बंद रहेगा तथा किसी तरह का कोई टेस्ट नहीं होगा। ऑप्थेलमोलॉजिस्ट आफिसर एसोसिएशन के राष्ट्रीय प्रधान हरजीत सिंह, हाकम सिंह, दर्शन सिंह खालसा, गगनदीप आदि ने कहा कि सभी कांट्रेक्ट कर्मचारी बेकसूर हैं तथा उन्हें बलि का बकरा बनाया गया है।

