आज एक रैक बठिंडा आने की उम्मीद:रेल यातायात शुरू होते ही 26 हजार बैग यूरिया खाद की सप्लाई गांवों में सोसायटियों को पहुंची

बठिंडाएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
यूरिया लेकर पहुंची मालगाड़ी। (फाइल फोटाे)
  • डबवाली में पहुंचे रैक से भी हुई खाद की आपूर्ति

कनक की बुवाई को पहला पानी देने के समय यूरिया की किल्लत को लेकर परेशान किसानों को फिलहाल कुछ राहत मिलने की उम्मीद बंधी है। पहली खेप के रूप में जिला बठिंडा को 26 हजार बैग खाद की आपूर्ति हुई है जोकि अलग-अलग सोसायटियों को भिजवा दी गई है। वहीं पड़ोसी राज्य डबवाली के जरिए भी 3 ट्रक खाद पहुंचने से खाद विक्रेता प्वाइंट आफ सेल में भी खाद पहुंची है जहां से किसानों को अपनी जरूरत के मुताबिक खरीद सुगम हुई है।

मालगाड़ियों के रैक नहीं लगने की वजह से आपूर्ति में रही दिक्कत को दूर करते हुए एनएफएल बठिंडा की ओर से लिए फैसले के मुताबिक सोमवार को बाद दोपहर 26 हजार बैग यूरिया खाद की सप्लाई दी गई जोकि खेतीबाड़ी विभाग के निर्देशानुसार जिले की अलगक-अलग सोसायटियों को पहुंचा दी गई जहां किसान अपनी सुविधा के अनुसार यूरिया खाद ले सकेंगे।

वहीं पड़ोसी हरियाणा प्रदेश के डबवाली में पहुंचे रैक से भी 3 ट्रकों के जरिए लगभग 1500 बैग यूरिया खाद होलसेल डीलर के यहां पहुंचे जहां से अलग-अलग संख्या में जिले के खाद विक्रेता सेल आफ प्वाइंट्स पर मुहैया करवाए गए। रैक के जरिए पहुंची यूरिया इम्पोर्टेड आईपीएल कंपनी की है जबकि सोसायटियों में इफको की खाद भी पहुंचाई गई है।

मालगाड़ियों का आवागमन शुरू होने के साथ ही पंजाब में फर्टिलाइजर की किल्लत दूर होने की उम्मीद बंधी है, इसी के साथ ही 25 नवंबर को यूरिया खाद का एक रैक बठिंडा पहुंच रहा है जिससे काफी हद तक किसानों की मांग पूरा होगी।

सोसायटियों को भिजवाया यूरिया

बठिंडा में 26 हजार यूरिया खाद के बैग की खेप पहुंची है जिन्हें सोसायटियों में कोटे के मुताबिक भिजवा दिया गया है। हालांकि डबवाली से भी पीओएस के लिए 3 ट्रक यूरिया खाद की सप्लाई आई है और यूरिया का एक रैक भी 25 नवंबर को बठिंडा पहुंचने की संभावना है। इससे ज्यादातर मांग पूरा होगी और कमी नहीं रहेगी।
डॉ. बहादर सिंह, मुख्य खेतीबाड़ी अफसर

पीओएस मशीन से दी जा रही खाद

लगभग 10 दिनों के बाद खाद विक्रेताओं को आईपीएल इम्पोर्टेड यूरिया के लगभग 1500 बैग पहुंचे हैं। खाद विक्रेता पीओएस मशीनों के जरिए आधार कार्ड व थम्ब इंप्रेशन के जरिए वेरिफिकेशन के बाद जरूरत के मुताबिक यूरिया खाद दे रहे हैं। यूरिया खाद के दाम भी 266 रुपए प्रति बैग है और बाकायदा बिल काटे जा रहे हैं।
पवन कुमार, प्रधान जिला पेस्टिसाइड्स फर्टिलाइजर्स एंड सीड्स एसोसिएशन

