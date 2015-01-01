पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

पुस्तक का लाेकापर्ण:बावा सिंह बराड़ की पुस्तक गुरबाणी का वैज्ञानिक दृष्टिकोण का लाेकापर्ण, गुरुबाणी पढ़ने और खोजने के लिए प्रेरित करना है उद्देश्य

बठिंडा3 घंटे पहले
श्री अकाल तख्त साहिब अमृतसर साहिब के जत्थेदार ज्ञानी हरप्रीत सिंह की ओर से प्रिं. बावा सिंह बराड़ की ओर से लिखी पुस्तक गुरबाणी का वैज्ञानिक दृष्टिकोण का लाेकापर्ण किया गया।

इस मौके पर पुस्तक के लेखक इस पुस्तक का उद्देश्य पाठकों को गुरुबाणी पढ़ने और खोजने के लिए प्रेरित करना है और साथ ही जीवन को सफल बनाने के लिए उत्साहित करना है।

बाबा हजूरा सिंह जी ने कहा कि यह पुस्तक बारीकी और लड़ीबद्ध विधि से गुरुबाणी के बारे में बताती है। स. भरपूर सिंह पूर्व मैनेजर तख्त श्री दमदमा साहिब ने कहा कि यह पुस्तक पाठकों को गुरुबाणी और विज्ञान के बारे में ज्ञान प्रदान करती है।

इस समारोह में अमरीक सिंह सेखों रतिया, जगराज सिंह खंुबड़ा, मनराज सिंह बराड़, जगमोहन सिंह सिद्धू रामपुरा,जसमेल सिंह नंगल,मास्टर गुरदीप सिंह, परमिंदर सिंह भुल्लर व गणमान्य लोग मौजूद थे।

