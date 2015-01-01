पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

डोप टेस्ट में सख्ती:डोप फाइल पर कटेगा दलालों का पत्ता, अब फिट नहीं यूरिन रिपोर्ट पर होगी पॉजिटिव या नेगेटिव मार्किंग

बठिंडाएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • अब हथियार रखने के लिए कठिन परीक्षा से गुजरना पड़ेगा, गड़बड़ियों के चलते फैसला

असला लाइसेंस लेने व रिन्यू करवाने के लिए पहले ज्यादा फार्मेलिटी नहीं होती थी लेकिन अब युवाओं व अन्य को हथियार रखने के लिए कठिन परीक्षा से गुजरना पड़ रहा है। इसके लिए सरकार की ओर से सरकारी अस्पताल में डोप टेस्ट की प्रक्रिया की जा रही है। हथियार रखने के शौकीन लोगों को डोप टेस्ट में पास होने के बाद ही उन्हें रिवाल्वर या कोई दूसरा हथियार रखने की इजाजत दी जाती है। डोप टेस्ट पास करवाने के लिए असला लाइसेंस धारकों द्वारा पैसे देकर उन्हें पास करवाने का खेल भी चल रहा था। ऐसे में सेहत विभाग के पास इस बाबत कई बार शिकायतें भी आई कि शहर में कुछ दलाल चंद पैसे लेकर जहां डोप टेस्ट की फाइलों पर फर्जी मोहरें लगाकर उन्हें केवल पास नहीं करवा रहे है, बल्कि डोप टेस्ट में फेल होने वाले लोगों के यूरिन बदलकर उनके दोबारा टेस्ट पास करवाने का काम होता है।

इस काम काे शहर के एक गन हाउस के मालिक के अलावा अस्पताल में घूमते कुछ दलालों की तरफ से लगातार किया जा रहा है, लेकिन सेहत विभाग के अधिकारियों के पास कोई ठोस सबूत या जानकारी नहीं होने के कारण इन शिकायतों को गंभीरता से नहीं लिया गया। जिसके चलते बेखौफ दलालों ने ना केवल सिविल अस्पताल के डाक्टरों की फर्जी मोहर बनाकर उनके हस्ताक्षर करने शुरू कर दिए, बल्कि अस्पताल के सीनियर मेडिकल आफिसर एसएमओ की जाली मोहर बनाकर उनके भी हस्ताक्षर करने शुरू कर दिए थे। इस संबंध में अस्पताल के पूर्व एसएमओ द्वारा इस धंधे में शामिल होने संभावना जताते हुए भांगीबादर गांव से एक व्यक्ति गुरतेज सिंह को फर्जी डोप टेस्ट करवाने के आरोप में पुलिस को शिकायत दर्ज करवाई थी। पुलिस प्रशासन द्वारा आज तक उक्त मामले में कोई कार्रवाई नहीं की गई।

वहीं जिला प्रशासन के पास डोप टेस्ट प्रक्रिया में जारी हस्ताक्षर व संबंधित अधिकारियों से लेकर डाक्टर तक जारी मोहर का प्रयोग करने की शिकायत के बाद जिला मजिस्ट्रेट ने सेहत विभाग को डोप टेस्ट प्रक्रिया में विशेष सावधानी बरतने के आदेश जारी किए हैं। जारी किए गए आदेश में बताया गया है कि संबंधित डाक्टर साफ अक्षरों में हस्ताक्षर व नाम वाली मोहर का प्रयोग करें। वहीं जारी किए गए दिशा निर्देश में जिला मजिस्ट्रेट ने कहा है कि असला लाइसेंस धारकों के डोप टेस्ट प्रक्रिया में सिर्फ फिट न लिखा जाए, यूरिन रिपोर्ट के अनुसार नेगेटिव व पॉजिटिव भी लिखा जाए। इसके अलावा जिस अधिकारी व डाक्टर की ओर से फाइल तस्दीक की गई है उस अधिकारी को नाम वाली मोहर लगाना भी लाजमी किया गया है। इससे पहले डाक्टरों द्वारा मेडिकल चेकअप के बाद हस्ताक्षर किए जाते थे।

लैब में तैनात कर्मचारियों को दिए जा रहे प्रलोभन
लैब में तैनात एक कर्मचारी ने बताया कि हमसे लोग कहते हैं कि वे फलां नशा करते हैं। टेस्ट में पास हो जाएंगे? हमारा उत्तर यही होता है कि आप नशा छोड़कर ही टेस्ट के लिए आएं। ऐसे में वे कहते हैं कि नशा नहीं छोड़ सकते। कई बार पैसे जेब में डालने लग जाते हैं तो कई बार किसी सत्ताधारी नेताओं व अन्य विभाग से संबंधित अधिकारियों की सिफारिश के लिए फोन भी हमारे कान पर लगा देते हैं। हम न मानें तो किसी ट्रेनी कर्मी से कह देते हैं कि वह उन्हें अपना यूरिन सेंपल दे दें ताकि टेस्ट में वे पास हो जाए।

आदेशों का पालन होगा

सिविल अस्पताल के साइकेट्रिक डा. अरुण बांसल ने बताया कि जिला मजिस्ट्रेट द्वारा जारी पत्र का पूर्ण तौर पर पालन किया जाएगा। यूरिन टेस्ट के दौरान प्राप्त रिपोर्ट के अनुसार व पूर्ण काउंसलिंग के बाद ही पॉजिटिव व नेगेटिव की रिपोर्ट दी जाती है।

तलाशी के दौरान अब तक 60 से 70 लोगों को पकड़ा
लैब में तैनात टेक्नीशियन ने बताया कि गंभीर नशे का सेवन करने वाले कई आवेदक घर से छोटे बच्चों का यूरिन लेकर आते हैं। तलाशी के दौरान अब तक 60 से 70 लोगों को पकड़ा गया है। हालत यह है कि आवेदक फाइल को वहीं छोड़कर भाग जाते हैं और करीब 20 से 25 दिन बाद एक हजार से डेढ़ हजार रुपए फाइन की राशि भरकर दोबारा प्रयास करते हैं, लैब में करीब 60-70 लोगों की फाइल पड़ी है।

सिविल अस्पताल के रिकार्ड अनुसार 25 जनवरी 2018 से लेकर 25 जनवरी 2020 तक के दो साल के समय में 13 हजार डोप टेस्ट करवाएं जा चुके हैं। इसमें 1129 लोगों के टेस्ट पॉजिटिव मिले हैं। वहीं 25 जनवरी 2020 से 10 नवंबर तक 3473 लोगों के डोप टेस्ट किए गए, जिसमें करीब 1200 लोगों की टेस्ट रिपोर्ट पॉजिटिव है। वर्तमान में सिविल अस्पताल की 10 रुपए की ओपीडी फीस समेत 1510 रुपए प्रति टेस्ट फीस है। वहीं जिले में एक अनुमान के अनुसार 26 हजार लोगों के पास असला लाइसेंस है। ज्यादातर के खून में या तो नींद की गोलियां आईं या अफीम की पुष्टि हुई।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंबास्केटबॉल नेशनल प्लेयर थे, वही खेलते चोट लगी, एकेडमी से निकाला, सदमे में पिता नहीं रहे - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज आपको कोई महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धि हासिल हो सकती हैं। दृढ़ निश्चय होकर उस पर काम करें, आपको अवश्य ही सफलता प्राप्त होगी। कुछ समय एकांत में या किसी धार्मिक स्थल पर व्यतीत करने से आपको मानसिक शांति ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें