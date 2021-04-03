पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कार्यक्रम:मरीजों की जान बचने में कैंसर डायग्नोस्टिक ट्रीटमेंट एंड रिसर्च सेंटर दे रहा अहम योगदान

बठिंडाएक घंटा पहले
  • राष्ट्रीय कैंसर जागरूकता दिवस के उपलक्ष्य में जागरूकता कार्यक्रम आयोजित

चार साल पूर्व तक जिले व आसपास के कैंसर मरीजों को हजारों रुपए खर्च कर अन्य नामचीन चिकित्सा संस्थानों में जाते थे। जहां उन्हें मोटी राशि खर्च करने के बाद भी परिजन की जान बचाना मुश्किल होता था। 7 जुलाई 2016 से मानसा रोड के नजदीक ग्रोथ सेंटर के पास स्थित एडवांस कैंसर डायग्नोस्टिक ट्रीटमेंट एंड रिसर्च सेंटर में कैंसर मरीजों का टेस्ट व इलाज शुरू किया गया। बठिडा के कैंसर अस्पताल में मानसा, मुक्तसर, फिरोजपुर, फरीदकोट, फाजिल्का, संगरूर, बरनाला आदि जिलों के अलावा हरियाणा से भी कैंसर के मरीज टेस्ट व इलाज के लिए पहुंच रहे हैं। अस्पताल प्रबंधन के अनुसार 2020 में करीब 30 हजार मरीज इलाज के लिए पहुंचे। 2019 में 18 हजार तो 2018 में 15 हजार मरीजों की ओपीडी हुई थी। वहीं रेडियोलॉजी विभाग में 2020 में करीब 12 हजार मरीजों का इलाज किया गया है।

इससे 2019 में 481, 2018 में 506 मरीजों की रेडियोलॉजी हुई थी। अस्पताल में 2020 में करीब 9600 कैंसर मरीजों की कीमोथैरेपी व 750 मरीजों की सर्जरी की गई। वर्तमान में अस्पताल की ओपीडी में प्रतिदिन करीब 200 व 250 मरीज इलाज के लिए पहुंच रहे हैं। राष्ट्रीय कैंसर दिवस के उपलक्ष्य में अस्पताल प्रबंधन की ओर से जागरूकता कार्यक्रम का आयोजन किया गया। इस दौरान विशेषज्ञों द्वारा कैंसर से बचाव इलाज के बारे में जानकारी दी गई। इस मौके अस्पताल के माहिर डाक्टर व स्टाफ द्वारा करीब 250 कैंसर मरीजों की स्क्रीनिंग की गई। कार्यक्रम में कैंसर अस्पताल के डायरेक्टर डाॅ. दीपक अरोड़ा, डाॅ. परविंदर संधू, डाॅ. करुणा, डाॅ. शिल्पा के अलावा रेजिडेंट डॉक्टर, नर्सिंग स्टाफ व स्टूडेंट उपस्थित हुए। डाॅक्टर दीपक अरोड़ा व डॉ. डाॅ. करुणा ने उपस्थित मरीजों व लोगों को बताया कि कैंसर का इलाज बिना टेस्ट संभव नहीं है।

कैंसर कई प्रकार का होता है। इसकी गिनती नहीं की जा सकती। कैंसर एक ऐसी जानलेवा और गंभीर बीमारी है, जिससे सबसे ज्यादा लोगों की मृत्यु होती है। विश्व में इस बीमारी की चपेट में सबसे अधिक मरीज हैं। देखा जाए तो पूरे विश्व में यह बीमारी फैल चुकी है। इस बीमारी को डिटेक्ट करने, इसकी रोकथाम करने और जागरूकता फैलाने के लिए हर साल अंतर्राष्ट्रीय स्तर पर विश्व कैंसर दिवस मनाया जाता है। माहिर डाक्टरों

के मुताबिक कैंसर कई प्रकार के होते हैं। उनके होने के कारण भी अलग-अलग होते हैं। यदि किसी गंभीर बीमारी के लिए दवा ले रहे हैं, तो इन दवाओं के साइड इफेक्ट के कारण भी कैंसर हो सकता है, लेकिन कुछ कारण ऐसे भी हैं जिनकी वजह से आपको कैंसर जैसी बीमारी हो सकती है। इनमें धूम्रपान और तंबाकू की वजह से कैंसर हो रहा। मादक पदार्थों के सेवा की वजह से भी कैंसर हो रहा है। अनियमित दिनचर्या, फास्टफूड, दूषित वातावरण के कारण यह बीमारी हो रही है।

